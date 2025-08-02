East may get second airport as Mongar’s long-awaited airstrip may finally take off at Pongchula

Nu 627 mn in site development estimated as feasibility reassessment confirms operational potential

After years of uncertainty and technical setbacks, the proposed airstrip in Mongar may finally see the light of day. A comprehensive feasibility reassessment carried out by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT) has found the Pemacholing site at Pongchula to be technically and operationally viable for airstrip construction, reviving a long-delayed infrastructure project for eastern Bhutan.

Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Chandra Bdr Gurung, during the 18th Meet-the-Press session held on 1st August 2025 shared that despite challenging terrain, modification of the ridge is feasible, allowing for the construction of an airstrip measuring approximately 1,044 to 1,100 meters in length with a 5% longitudinal slope.

However, taking into account safety margins and operational conditions, the effective runway length is expected to be between 800 to 1,000 meters.

Lyonpo said that the total cost for site development and earthwork alone is estimated at Nu 627 million (mn), excluding the final design and construction cost, which is likely to push the overall project expense even higher.

The Pongchula site has been under evaluation since 2018, but was previously considered unfeasible due to difficult terrain and adverse wind conditions.

In earlier studies, five other sites Gyalposhing, Limithang, Korila Top, Thangrong and Chaskar were also assessed, but all were deemed unsuitable due to spatial limitations and terrain challenges.

The reassessment at Pongchula was carried out by the Department of Air Transport, supported by the Department of Infrastructure Development (DoID), National Center for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM), Department of Survey and Mapping (DoSM), and local government officials.

One of the major hurdles in the past was the limited meteorological data, which previously covered only five months of observations from May to September 2022. This short span introduced uncertainty, particularly regarding crosswind components, which posed safety concerns for aircraft.

However, the recent reassessment now includes a five-year wind analysis, as recommended by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The data shows that the average wind speed was 3.4 knots, with a maximum of 21.2 knots recorded in September 2022. Notably, 95% of wind speeds were below 8.4 knots, indicating that high winds are rare and crosswinds are unlikely to threaten flight operations.

This detailed meteorological assessment has led the team to rule out crosswind issues as a significant safety concern, clearing a major obstacle in the project’s development.

The team also examined the possibility of ridge modification, focusing on the ability to anchor retaining walls and embankments. Their findings show no overhangs or steep vertical drops, making the area technically feasible for construction upon proper foundation work.

Initially, the airstrip will be designed for the Pilatus PC-24, a light jet capable of short takeoffs and landings. The infrastructure is expected to allow for future expansion to accommodate ATR aircraft, which are widely used for regional travel.

The final feasibility report is in its last stages of preparation and will soon be submitted to the government for further directives. If approved, the project will mark a significant step toward improving air connectivity for eastern Bhutan, reducing travel time and boosting regional economic development.

Lyonpo said a second airport is needed in the east as Yonphula is not reliable at times