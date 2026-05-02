GST registrations reach 3,680 as compliance and onboarding continue

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A total of 3,680 businesses have been registered under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system as per the latest update, with the Department of Revenue and Customs (DRC) stating ongoing efforts to expand tax compliance and bring more entities into the formal system.

In response to questions on how many eligible businesses are yet to complete their GST registration, the DRC stated that, based on existing data, particularly from the 2024 income tax filings, the DRC has largely onboarded eligible businesses and individuals into the GST system. This has been achieved through automatic and facilitated registration processes. Additional registrations have also been enabled using information from the 2025 tax filings.

However, as registration remains an ongoing process, it is difficult to determine the exact number of eligible entities still outside the GST net. The DRC stated that coverage is expected to improve as more comprehensive data becomes available from sources such as import and export records, financial transactions, and other business activities.

According to the DRC, strong voluntary compliance has been observed, with many taxpayers proactively registering for GST.

Data on recent registrations shows continued monthly additions. In January 2026, 438 businesses registered under GST. This was followed by 92 registrations in February and 116 in March. As of 29 April 2026, a total of 170 businesses had registered for that month. Altogether, 816 businesses have registered since 1st January 2026, after the launch of the regime.

In addressing the challenges businesses face with GST registration and filing, the DRC outlined several measures that have already been undertaken to ease implementation. These include continuous taxpayer engagement and guidance, system improvements based on user feedback, and direct communication with businesses to clarify compliance requirements.

Officials also noted that GST is still in its preliminary stage, and some adjustment challenges are natural at this phase. They emphasized that patience and cooperation from all stakeholders remain crucial for the stabilization and effective functioning of the system.