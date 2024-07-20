His Majesty granted Dhar for Paro Dzongda and Drangpons

Share Facebook

His Majesty The King granted Dhar to appoint Paro Dzongda and four Drangpons at the Tashichhodzong on 18 July 2024.

The newly appointed Paro Dzongda, Norbu Wangchuk, was serving as the Director of the Department of Workforce Planning and Skills Development at the Ministry of Education and Skills Development. Norbu Wangchuk joined the Civil Service in 2000, and has worked with the Ministry of Finance, GNH Commission, Ministry of Labour and Human Resources, and Ministry of Education and Skills Development.

The newly appointed Drangpons are Tshoejab Mepham Denlen, Drangpon at the Office of The Gyalpoi Zimpon; Gyelpo, Drangpon of Pemagatshel Dzongkhag Court; Richa Gurung, Drangpon at Wangdue Phodrang Dzongkhag Court; and Tenzin Dorji, Drangpon at Lhuentse Dzongkhag Court.

Tshoejab Mepham Denlen has been serving as Legal Counsel at the OGZ since 2021, and is also the Legal Adviser for Bhutan Red Cross Society since 2024.

Gyelpo has been working in the Judiciary since 2011, and has been Dzongkhag Court Judge in Pemagatshel since November 2021.

Richa Gurung, who joined the Judiciary in 2013, has been serving as Acting Drangpon in Bench 2 of Wangdue Phodrang Dzongkhag Court.

Tenzin Dorji, who also joined the Judiciary in 2013, has been serving as Acting Drangpon in the Lhuentse Dzongkhag Court.