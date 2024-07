Landslide kills 1 Indian laborer in Punakha and injures three others

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

On 13 July 2024, a landslide at a private construction site in Khuruthang, Punakha, tragically claimed the life of 1 Indian worker earlier this week.

The incident occurred when loose soil in the construction site came off during the work and buried the workers.

Three other Indian laborers working at the site sustained injuries in the incident. 1 has been referred to JDWNRH Thimphu, while the other 2 are in Wangdue Hospital.