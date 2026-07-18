One man’s mission to clear Laya’s Lungtas and how he co-created an art piece with VAST Bhutan

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For years, the traditional practice of hoisting Lungtas (prayer flags), meant to carry blessings on the wind, has left a hidden trail of ecological debris in the Laya highlands. But one local homestay owner, Karma Tenzin, is turning the tide by clearing away the suffocating synthetic strings that threaten the lives of grazing yaks.

High up in the cold and serene Laya gewog, one man and his family have taken the initiative to collect old and ragged Lungtas (prayer flags) to ensure that the environment remains clean and to prevent yaks from feeding on them. His actions also led to the co-creation of a beautiful art piece with VAST Bhutan.

Karma Tenzin (alias O Tenzee), the owner of a homestay called Hometale Laya, has been on a mission to help take down old and soiled prayer flags that have been hung along the hills and on the trees.

“When I went for the first time to collect prayer flags, I saw many prayer flags hung on the trees and across the hills. Some of them were still bound by the tough string, while others had aged and fallen on the ground,” said O Tenzee.

While the old and faded flags fell to the ground over time, the tough strings still remained attached to the trees. O Tenzee said that he took them down, fearing that animals might get caught and entangled in the strings.

According to O Tenzee, the practice of hoisting Lungta prayer flags is still strong and prevalent in Laya.

“People take interest in hoisting prayer flags when it’s time to return to the village and when it’s the season to go for trade and business.”

During winter, Layaps migrate down to Gasa where the weather is less harsh. It is also the time to take their horses down to greener pastures for grazing.

VAST Bhutan is currently hosting the year-long Lungta Art Festival (LAF) 2026 with the aim of creating greater awareness of the mindful hoisting of Lungtas through art exhibitions, art talks, and a series of workshops and activities.

Asha Kama, founder of VAST Bhutan and director of the LAF, said that he found O Tenzee while exploring awareness programmes on Lungtas in Laya. That is how O Tenzee came to connect with VAST Bhutan.

Asha said, “I was informed by a friend that there was a person who was already volunteering to collect old prayer flags.”

During winter, when Layaps migrate down to Gasa, O Tenzee said that he came down with his horses after a gruelling three-month journey.

Crossing the 5,000-metre-high Shingchen La Pass, he also brought with him the bones of yaks and horses, which would become the main part of the art piece he created with Asha Kama.

As the two enthusiastic individuals met, they decided to create two meaningful art pieces titled “Buried Under Prayer,” with Layap O Tenzee as the co-artist.

The art piece includes the skeletal remains of a yak buried under dense prayer flags.

According to Asha Kama, the creation was inspired by an incident in which O Tenzee rescued a yak that had become trapped and entangled in the strings of prayer flags in the hills.

It is a symbolic interpretation carrying the message of the need to hoist prayer flags mindfully. As the saying goes, “A picture tells a thousand stories.” This art piece conveys a message that often goes unnoticed.

While these flags are hung with prayers of compassion and good fortune, without proper management they end up affecting the environment and animals. This inevitably defeats the very purpose of the Lungta.

This is also an environmental concern since most of the prayer flags available in the market are made in India.

These flags have unusually tough strings that last much longer. The strings have been found choking trees and branches.

The Lungta imprints on some prayer flags are also missing or contain incorrect spellings of the actual prayers.

Even during the recent fire incident at Sangaygang, it supported VAST Bhutan’s concerns, as many of the flags were found to be made of polyester instead of cotton. As a result, the fire left behind non-biodegradable lumps of plastic after the blaze. Furthermore, the strings were found to remain intact.

Since this is a matter of deep spiritual belief for many people, VAST Bhutan makes it clear that it is not discouraging people from hoisting prayer flags. Instead, it seeks to create awareness about the careful and mindful hoisting of Lungtas.

Asha Kama said they have discussed bringing a Lungta awareness programme and an art exhibition to Laya this year, initially planned for the Royal Highland Festival. Additionally, he said they also want to meet the children during the visit.