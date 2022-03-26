Indian Embassy welcomes near completion of Wangdue Dzong

Share Facebook

A release from the Indian Embassy said to restore the Dzong to its former glory, the Reconstruction of Wangduephodrang Dzong was taken up as a bilateral Development Partnership Project between India and Bhutan in 2014.

The aim of the Project is to ‘build back better’ with the incorporation of disaster resilient features for fire and earthquake safety, without losing the essence of traditional construction techniques and cultural heritage values.

It said the Government of India is privileged to be a part of this magnificent Project. India has provided a funding of Nu. 1,000 million to the Project, which is 94% complete and is expected to be completed by June 2022, one year before the original project completion date.

It said the restoration of this majestic Dzong to its splendor is a testament to the unique ties between Bhutan and India characterised by mutual respect, trust and friendship.