PGDE duration reduced in Samtse and Paro Colleges to address teacher shortages and workforce needs

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Earlier, this paper reported on the views of trainees from the Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) program regarding the reduction in the duration of their training.

Following this, the paper reached out to relevant departments to understand the reasons behind the move.

According to the Royal University of Bhutan (RUB), the duration of three postgraduate diploma programs, the Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE), the Postgraduate Diploma in Contemplative Counselling Psychology (PGDCCP) at Samtse College of Education, and the Postgraduate Diploma in Education (Dzongkha) at Paro College of Education, has been reduced from 18 months to 12 months.

RUB stated that the change was based on a proposal submitted by the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) and the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC).

In its proposal, MoESD said the reduction in duration was influenced by policy alignment, workforce needs, and economic considerations. The ministry highlighted a mismatch between the demand for teachers and the available supply, which has caused delays in filling positions and increased reliance on contract teachers in schools.

“Due to shortages and delays in the availability of PGDE graduates, the number of contract teachers has exceeded established policy limits,” the proposal stated.

The ministry further noted, “Many of these teachers lack formal training and tend to regard their roles as temporary, leading to high turnover, weaker professional commitment, and concerns about the quality of teaching and learning in schools.”

The proposal also outlined economic and human resource considerations. According to MoESD, the longer 18-month PGDE program results in higher public expenditure, including increased training costs and the continued need to recruit contract teachers. Shortening the program, the ministry said, would enable faster deployment of qualified teachers, reduce reliance on contract appointments, and support more stable staffing in schools.

The ministry also highlighted cross-sector comparisons within the civil service, noting that candidates recruited through the same Bhutan Civil Service Examination (BCSE) undergo training programs of varying durations, from three months to one and a half years, yet ultimately serve in the same system. “This disparity raises questions about proportionality and efficiency in training length,” the ministry added.

To address concerns about teaching quality, MoESD pointed to the forthcoming Teacher Professional Certification (TPC) framework under the Bhutan Qualifications and Professionals Certification Authority (BQPCA). Under this system, new PGDE graduates will be designated as Beginning Teachers and receive post-deployment support, including mentoring, coaching, and supervised field practice.

The RCSC supported MoESD’s proposal, stating that the 18-month PGDE duration creates human resource gaps, complicates workforce planning, and increases administrative burdens.

An RCSC official explained, “Consultation with the PGDE graduates indicated that the increased duration did not really add any value, as the extra months were mostly for extended teaching practice and not for learning additional skills at the institute.” The official also said, “The decrease in duration is also in line with international practice, where PGDE programs are typically one year long.”

Despite supporting the proposal for national priorities, RUB expressed concerns about the potential academic and professional impact of reducing the PGDE duration. The university emphasized that maintaining training quality and ensuring graduate readiness are especially important at a time when national education reforms are underway.

RUB added, “RUB justified the need to retain the current 18-month PGDE duration, stating that the earlier 12-month program, which included a short six-week Teaching Practice (TP), was ineffective as it provided limited learning value and did not allow full immersion in school environments. Schools also found it difficult to integrate trainees for such a short period.”

According to RUB, the extended TP under the 18-month programme has significantly enhanced candidates’ pedagogical skills, classroom management, professional confidence, and overall readiness for teaching.

Pre-service PGDE student teachers have also benefited from full-cycle school exposure, including involvement in academic planning, conducting and evaluating mid-term examinations, and result preparation. Graduates and faculty at both Colleges of Education have highlighted the semester-long TP as the most valuable part of the programme.

The international accreditation body in the USA, with which Samtse College of Education is currently engaging for quality assurance and benchmarking, has recognised this teaching immersion as one of the program’s core strengths, aligning with RUB’s broader internationalization efforts.

RUB cautioned that reducing the PGDE duration could affect accreditation and international benchmarking. The RUB noted, “While some countries are reviewing program lengths, they operate under much stronger induction and in-service support systems.”

Despite these concerns, RUB consented to support the proposal to reduce the PGDE duration from 18 months to 12 months, acknowledging that the change is driven by compelling national priorities.