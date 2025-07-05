Ministry to re-evaluate Pongchula Airport feasibility with focus on terrain modification

Share Facebook

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT) clarified that no official decision has been made regarding the feasibility of constructing an airport at Pongchula in Mongar. Contrary to recent speculations, the ministry stated that it has not issued any formal statement declaring the site viable for airport development.

MoIT Lyonpo Chandra Bdr Gurung shared that earlier assessments had deemed the site unsuitable due to several significant challenges.

A detailed study, which included meteorological observations over a five-month period in 2021, indicated that the predominant wind direction at the site was from the northeast. Since the proposed runway alignment is from south to north, this resulted in strong crosswinds, creating operational challenges for aircraft.

Further complicating the feasibility, the site’s physical terrain was found to be highly restrictive.

Lyonpo said that the ridge at Pongchula is narrow, steep, irregular, and misaligned, making it extremely difficult to achieve the required runway width and develop supporting infrastructure. Substantial earthworks and extensive use of retaining structures would be necessary to create an adequate and stable platform for an airstrip.

However, recent analysis of updated meteorological data collected over four years, from May 2021 to May 2025 has offered new perspectives.

While the prevailing wind direction remains unchanged, the average wind speeds were found to be relatively low. Data indicates that approximately 95 percent of the wind speeds recorded during this period were less than or equal to eight knots, with only about five percent exceeding 8.4 knots and the maximum wind speed recorded at 21.2 knots.

Given this updated wind data, the ministry now believes that the crosswind impact may not be as prohibitive to aircraft operations as initially thought.

Despite the ongoing wind-related concerns, the core challenge remains the site’s topography. MoIT emphasized that any potential development at Pongchula would require significant terrain modification, including ridge widening and realignment. These engineering interventions would involve advanced structural measures such as retaining walls and earth embankments to establish the necessary runway and landside facilities.

The ministry has announced plans to conduct another comprehensive site review at Pongchula. This follow-up assessment will specifically focus on the feasibility and financial implications of terrain remodeling. Only after this detailed evaluation will the government consider whether to move forward with the proposed airport project.

In the meantime the ministry is also looking at other potential locations in Mongar which maybe more suitable and a team is moving there soon.