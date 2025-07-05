Improved bus services and ash disposal transport for Hongtsho cremation site

Share Facebook

Minister of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT), Chandra Bdr Gurung, has announced plans to upgrade existing bus services and introduce dedicated transportation for ash disposal to improve public access to the upcoming Hongtsho cremation site.

The new crematorium, which will replace the current Hejo facility, is being developed on a 46-acre site in Hongtsho, approximately 17 kilometers from the Thimphu city center.

While many welcome the move as a step toward improved urban planning and better sanitation, concerns have emerged, particularly among low-income families, about the additional travel costs and logistical challenges the relocation might impose.

Recognizing that cremation rituals often require multiple visits over several days, MoIT is taking proactive measures to ease the transportation burden. The existing public bus service to Hongtsho will be upgraded, and the ministry is in discussions to introduce dedicated bus services specifically for ash disposal.

Lyonpo Chandra Bdr Gurung shared that the selection of Hongtsho followed a comprehensive site study that evaluated three potential locations, Bjemena, Hongtsho, and Genekha. Hongtsho was ultimately chosen for its relative proximity to Thimphu.

He said that the design of the Hongtsho cremation ground has been developed in close consultation with the Zhung Dratshang to accommodate both spiritual and practical requirements.

One of the key innovations includes the introduction of a hybrid ignition system to ensure faster pyre ignition while reducing the reliance on firewood. This system is expected to promote cleaner cremations, reducing ash and coal residue and making it easier for families to collect and offer the ashes to the river in keeping with tradition.

The new cremation facility will also feature an increased number of pyres, 18 in total designed to better serve the growing needs of the city while minimizing waiting times during peak periods and in support for the less disadvantaged.

Final designs for the Hongtsho cremation ground are expected to be completed by August 2025, with construction scheduled to begin by the end of the year. The old Hejo site is planned to be converted into a public park.