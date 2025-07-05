Regular contract teachers to move under consolidated contract model

Share Facebook

In a strategic move aimed at promoting fairness and fiscal prudence, the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) has announced the transition of regular contract teachers to the Consolidated Contract model.

While the allowance structure is being revised, MoESD assured that the position levels and grades of teachers will remain unchanged. Teachers will continue to hold their existing ranks and experience levels, ensuring recognition of their service and contributions.

The move from regular contract teachers to the Consolidated Contract model will result in the removal of the previously granted 30% contract allowance though.

The decision, outlined in a recent notification from the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC), seeks to streamline the recruitment and contract systems within the education sector, ensuring consistency across the civil service.

Lyonpo Yeezang D Thapa clarified that the shift aligns with Section 4.4.1.1 of the Bhutan Civil Service Rules and Regulations (BCSR), which stipulates that regular appointments are reserved for positions with critically needed and scarce skills, a criterion often inconsistently applied in the education sector.

She said that previously, teachers with similar qualifications, such as B.Ed. and PGDE graduates, were appointed under varying contract types, creating discrepancies and perceptions of inequality. Under the Consolidated Contract model, all contract teachers will be brought under one uniform system, addressing these disparities.

One of the most significant changes in this transition is the removal of the 30% contract allowance, which was a feature of the Regular Contract (RCT) system. This allowance will no longer apply to teachers under the consolidated contract, a change that reflects efforts to maintain parity with other sectors, including health, where even highly specialized professionals serve on consolidated contracts without such allowances.

Lyonpo emphasized that this reform supports the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline and sustainable human resource management. Furthermore, it aligns with broader civil service reforms designed to build an efficient, cost-effective government workforce with consistent standards across all agencies.

Addressing concerns regarding the pledge to regularize contract employees, MoESD reiterated that while opportunities for regularization will continue, this process will be merit-based and contingent on meeting necessary qualifications and successfully completing assessments. Regularization will not be automatic.

Overall, the move from Regular Contract to Consolidated Contract is intended to foster fairness, transparency, and sustainability in teacher recruitment and contract management, contributing to a more equitable and financially responsible education sector.

In the future Dzongkhags can hire teachers on Consolidated Contract but the ministry will for regular teachers.