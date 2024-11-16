Mysterious death of a 31-year-old woman in Hejo

Share Facebook

On 6th November, 2024, at around 2 pm, a 31-year-old woman was mysteriously found dead at her boyfriend’s residence in Hejo, Thimphu.

The initial report was lodged by their neighbor after he understood something might have happened to her as she was found unresponsive to his call from across the window, nor the knock on the door. She was found lying flat on the ground with no signs of movement at all.

Upon the arrival of police and forensic team at the scene, they found the body already cold. Foul play was ruled out and no link to suicide nor third party involvement as there was no external injuries.

Though the deceased had empty alcohol bottles surrounding her, there were no signs of death due to hypothermia, which usually are risk factor associated with alcohol intoxication.

As the police interrogated her boyfriend, he shared that he had been away from 28th October to Bumthang on a tour. The two had been in contact through text messages, however, as he got busy with his guest, he was not in touch with her. Since she usually stayed with her relatives, he had assumed that she may have gone back to stay with them as usually she would come over only to meet him and stay over when he was there.

As days went by, he tried contacting her and after her phone was turned off, he started worrying and requested the shopkeeper owner located in the same building to check ones if she was home.

After interrogating the shopkeeper, she revealed that the boyfriend asked her to check on the deceased if incase she was home. She shared that despite several knocks, the deceased was unresponsive which worried her and she asked the neighbor to check from the window and call her.

Forensic team revealed that though they cannot say that the immediate cause of her death was due to alcohol, however, they have found high level of alcohol contain in her body along with cannabis.

Therefore, the cause of death is not yet determined.

The deceased body has been handed over to her relatives.