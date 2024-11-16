Phuntsholing Toorsa fire caused by electric short circuit impacted 282 people

Share Facebook

The fire which ignited on 7th November, 2024 has destroyed 97 households, with 78 units completely destroyed and 19 partially damaged. Luckily, no human casualties were there as a result of collective efforts by Royal Bhutan Police, Royal Bhutan Army, Desuup, officials from Jaigong counterparts and private individuals delivering fire brigades and machineries to swiftly contain the fire.

Officials have identified the cause of the fire as an electrical short circuit.

The 97 units were occupied by 282 individuals including 194 adults, 41 students and 47 children who were below 5 years. As the incident occurred during the day time, students were already in their respective schools and classes.

Of the total affected units most of them have been accommodated in the vacant temporary shelters and rest have been relocated by the government.

Initially there were 1,000 units of temporary shelters which were constructed during the Covid pandemic for over 5,000 Bhutanese individuals who were residing across the border in Phuntsholing.

While most of the affected families lost their belongings to the fire, they have been provided with all the basic necessities through Kidu and donations by private individuals.

The following day, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also visited the site and met the affected families.