New Chief of Police Brigadier Phub Gyaltshen outlines his priorities ahead

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Strengthening professionalism, enhancing policing capabilities, and deepening public service among key priorities

The newly appointed Chief of Police of the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP), Brigadier Phub Gyaltshen, has outlined a forward-looking vision that will guide policing in Bhutan in the coming years, centered on strengthening institutional professionalism, enhancing law enforcement capabilities, and deepening the RBP’s service to the people.

“With deepest gratitude to His Majesty The King, I dedicate my life’s service to safeguarding the peace, unity, and security of our beloved Kingdom and to serving the Tsa-Wa-Sum, the King, the Country, and the People of Bhutan,” the new Chief of Police, Brigadier Phub Gyaltshen said.

For the Chief of Police, the appointment represents far more than a professional milestone.

“It is a solemn duty to safeguard the peace, stability, and security of the Kingdom of Bhutan while upholding the trust that the Bhutanese people place in the uniform of the Royal Bhutan Police,” he added.

According to the Chief of Police, Bhutan’s policing landscape is evolving alongside the country’s social and economic transformation.

“Emerging developments such as rapid urban growth, technological change, and new forms of crime require policing approaches that combine Bhutan’s strong institutional traditions with modern innovation,” the Chief of Police said.

One of the Chief’s central priorities is strengthening professionalism across the RBP.

He emphasized that leadership within the organization must be rooted in integrity, responsibility, and accountability at every level of the institution.

“In my address to officers and personnel, I emphasized that leadership is not defined by rank alone but by the willingness to take responsibility and uphold the highest standards of professionalism,” the Chief of Police said.

The Chief added that the strength of the RBP ultimately lies in its people.

He assured officers and personnel that those who perform their duties with honesty and dedication will have his full support, while emphasizing that discipline and professionalism remain fundamental to maintaining public trust.

He said that the uniform they wear represents the trust of the nation and that trust must never be broken.

Another major focus under Brigadier Phub Gyaltshen’s leadership is strengthening the institutional capabilities of the RBP to respond to emerging challenges.

These include addressing drug-related concerns, strengthening investigative response to cyber-related offences, enhancing victim-centred policing, and supporting Bhutan’s broader national development initiatives.

The Chief of Police said the organization is placing increased emphasis on modern investigative methods, digital transformation, and the use of science and technology in policing.

He stressed that long-term solutions must go beyond enforcement alone.

“A sustainable response requires early intervention, awareness, and rehabilitation,” he said, noting that the RBP will continue working closely with relevant national institutions to promote preventive education, youth engagement, and community awareness programs.

He also noted that cases involving sexual violence and domestic abuse require sensitive handling, specialized investigative procedures, and strong support systems for victims.

“RBP will continue strengthening victim-centric policing approaches while enhancing coordination with social services and legal institutions. Awareness programmes addressing gender-based violence will also be expanded to ensure that victims receive not only justice but also dignity and protection,” he said.

He said that efforts are underway to further strengthen forensic science capabilities and digital investigative tools to support more effective criminal investigations.

One initiative under consideration is the development of a national DNA profiling system, which could enhance the accuracy and efficiency of criminal investigations in the future.

“Cybercrime is another emerging concern as Bhutan advances toward greater digital connectivity and the development of digital economic hubs. The Royal Bhutan Police, therefore, intend to strengthen cybercrime detection capabilities, enhance digital forensic capacity, and invest in modern investigative technologies,” the Chief of Police said.

At the same time, the Chief emphasized that policing must increasingly focus on prevention, saying, “Effective policing must go beyond responding to incidents. It must focus on anticipating risks and preventing crime before it occurs.”

He said that this preventive approach includes strengthening intelligence analysis, improving coordination with communities, and ensuring that policing strategies remain responsive to emerging trends.

RBP will also play an important role in supporting Bhutan’s broader national development initiatives.

One such initiative is the development of Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC), envisioned by His Majesty The King as a pioneering model that integrates economic development with mindfulness, sustainability, and Bhutanese values.

The Chief of said the RBP is committed to contributing to this vision by ensuring that the city evolves within a strong framework of law, order, and public confidence.

Brigadier Phub Gyaltshen said, “Gelephu represents a remarkable national vision. The Royal Bhutan Police will work to ensure that its growth is supported by modern and responsive policing that promotes trust, harmony, and a safe environment for residents, visitors, and businesses.”

Alongside broader policing priorities, he said RBP is also continuing efforts to strengthen prison administration and detainee management systems.

“Under the Prison Service Division, Bhutan’s prison system has increasingly emphasized reform-oriented initiatives aimed at rehabilitation, skill development, and reintegration into society. Vocational training, educational programmes, counselling services, and spiritual activities are being expanded to help inmates develop productive skills and prepare for life after release,” he said.

“Open-Air Prison facilities have also played an important role in supporting rehabilitation and providing structured environments where eligible inmates can engage in agriculture and skill-based activities,” he added.

Brigadier Phub Gyaltshen said that these initiatives reflect Bhutan’s broader philosophy of ensuring that custodial systems not only maintain order but also support positive transformation.

For the Chief of Police, policing ultimately remains a public service.

He noted that the RBP continues to serve the nation in diverse roles, including traffic safety management, fire and rescue services, VIP and vital installations security, integrated checkpost management, prison administration, and training support for national initiatives such as Desuung and Gyalsung.

He emphasized that the RBP must continue strengthening its relationship with communities across the country.

“Community engagement plays a vital role in building trust and cooperation. By working closely with citizens, schools, and communities, the Royal Bhutan Police can strengthen partnerships that contribute to a safer and more harmonious society,” Brigadier Phub Gyaltshen said.

“We stand watch so that every citizen of Bhutan may live in peace, security, and dignity,” he added.

The Chief also paid tribute to the seven Chiefs who led the institution before him and to the generations of officers whose dedication and sacrifice have shaped the RBP into one of the nation’s most respected institutions.