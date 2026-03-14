PM meets Japanese PM on official visit to Japan

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The Prime Minister met with Takaichi Sanae, Prime Minister of Japan, during his official working visit to Japan from 13–17 March 2026, where the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen the longstanding friendship and cooperation between Bhutan and Japan. The meeting holds special significance as 2026 marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Japan, first formalized on 28 March 1986.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister was accorded a Guard of Honour in recognition of the close ties between the two countries. He also met and held separate meetings with the members of the Japan–Bhutan Friendship Parliamentarian League, the President of Japan International Cooperation Agency, the Japan-Bhutan Friendship Association, as well as Japanese business leaders and investors, highlighting growing interest in expanding economic cooperation and partnerships.

The visit forms an important part of the commemorative activities planned to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Bhutan–Japan diplomatic relations and to further deepen the warm friendship between the two nations.