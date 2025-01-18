Opposition Party to assess the government’s performance after 1 year

Share Facebook

The Opposition Party stated it will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the government’s performance after its first year in office which is on 25th January 2025.

Opposition Leader (OL) Pema Chewang shared that people are not happy with the silence of the Opposition Party. OL said the Opposition has been prioritizing unity with the government so the country can achieve results.

He shared that the Opposition has already been engaging with the government on several key issues.

Following concerns raised by Opposition Party on inequitable allocation of Small Development Projects (SDP) funds, the government revised its distribution plan, ensuring equal funding for all gewogs, thromdes, and dzongkhags in the 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP).

Gangzur-Minjay MP, Loday Tsheten, said that the issue has now been resolved as the Local Government will receive equal funds in the 13th FYP.

In October, the Opposition wrote to the government about the SDP budget, with concerns over the allocation of the SDP budget to gewogs and dzongkhags. The letter pointed out significant disparities between constituencies represented by the Ruling Party and the Opposition, as well as between constituencies with ministers and non-ministers.

The letter called for a more equitable distribution to ensure fair development across the nation in line with public aspirations and Article 9 of the Constitution. It also noted discrepancies between Phase I SDP activities and the local priorities set by Dzongkhag Tshogdu undermining decentralization policies and exacerbated regional disparities.

The letter urged a review of the allocation to ensure fairness and inclusivity for all regions and communities.

Of the total Nu 10 billion (bn) allocated for the SDP, Nu 7 bn is allotted to gewogs, and Nu 3 bn each for thromdes and dzongkhags.

The Opposition Party learned about the initial allocation of SDP funds and was disappointed with the inequity and bias in the distribution of the SDP among Gewogs.

The party said the Prime Minister promptly acknowledged the concern and called for corrective action. As a result, the SDP fund is now allocated fairly and equally as stipulated in the Constitution of the Kingdom of Bhutan.

Another concern raised by the Opposition was regarding airfare subsidy for international tourist.

Opposition Party shared that after the government announced about the airfare subsidy, it really worried them given the country’s economic situation and the flexibility.

Opposition said that though the subsidy is aimed to boost international tourism. It contradicts our tourism policy of high value, low volume and undermines the SDF, which aims to position Bhutan as a high-end tourist destination.

Further, the scheme’s funding through internal resources, without parliamentary approval, may violate the Public Finance Act. The Opposition requested for reconsideration of the initiative and suggested focusing on investments in eco-tourism infrastructure and cultural preservation, with possible adjustments to the SDF, if necessary.

However, a substantive response has not been received so far.

Kengkhar-Weringla MP, Dorji Wangmo, shared that there has not been positive response regarding the need to increase the rural-life insurance from Nu 30,00 to 150,000. She said that she has personally raised the concern during the Parliament session and will continue to raise it during the upcoming session.

Other concerns made by the Opposition Party were regarding the new certification policy for public transport drivers and conductors, and on procedure adopted to withdraw the GST Amendment Bill.

On the ESP the Opposition said the ineffectiveness of the plan appeared apparent from the number of flip-flops in the implementation of the ESP. The Opposition Party said through various forums provided numerous recommendations to make the scheme more meaningful and effective. The Opposition Party regrets the inefficiency and the time lost in implementing the ESP and hopes that the government will learn good lessons from this.

On the issue of Max Moderation for Civil Servants the Opposition said that during the First session of the Fourth Parliament, the Opposition Party recommended to the Prime Minister to discuss with the Royal Civil Service Commission to do away with the category of need improvement for civil servants. During the Second Session of the Parliament, HPM read a report compiled by RCSC.

For this report, the Commission has neither had a conversation with the Cabinet nor with the Parliament. The Opposition said the Commission must discuss the recommendation with the Parliament as it is the highest decision-making body. The Opposition Party said it is not content with the report and further deliberations will be carried out in the next session.