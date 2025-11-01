PoP of Second Cohort of Gyalsung

Share Facebook

The Passing Out Parade (POP) for the Second Cohort of the 2025 batch of Gyalsung was held on friday, with simultaneous ceremonies taking place at the four Gyalsung Academies in Pemathang, Gyalpozhing, Khotokha, and Jamtsholing.

His Majesty The King addressed the 1992 Gyalsups across the four Gyalsung Academies from Thimphu.

His Majesty congratulated the Gyalsups and their families who were there to support them and celebrate with them, and said that this was a proud and emotional moment for everyone.

His Majesty said that the purpose of Gyalsung is to build strong foundations for the future. Our success as a nation will be by and for the people of Bhutan, and Gyalsung will strengthen generations of Bhutanese.

His Majesty then outlined three keys that would unlock Bhutan’s success as a nation — the hive strategy, which encourages collective strength and collaboration; building a trust economy, where integrity and reliability are the foundation of national prosperity; and leveraging our small size to be agile, enabling Bhutan to adapt swiftly and effectively in an ever-changing world.

His Royal Highness Gyaltsab Jigme Dorji Wangchuck, His Excellency Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, the Chief Operations Officer of the Royal Bhutan Army Lieutenant General Batoo Tshering, and the Chairperson of the Privy Council Lyonpo (Dr.) Tandin Dorji graced the Passing Out Parade ceremonies at Gyalpozhing, Jamtsholing, Khotokha, and Pemathang respectively.