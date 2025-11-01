Green light for PHPA-I dam construction

Share Facebook

More than a decade after geological challenges brought Bhutan’s largest hydropower project to a halt, the government has finally cleared the way for the resumption of the 1,200-megawatt (MW) Punatsangchu-I Hydroelectric Project (PHPA-I).

As per an Authority meeting held on 27th August 2025, the decision was made to proceed with the dam construction alongside comprehensive stabilization works.

According to officials, a joint technical assessment is now underway between experts from Bhutan and India. The teams are currently engaged in finalizing design parameters, slope modeling, and stability analyses, crucial steps before physical works can resume at the site.

“The decision to go ahead reflects confidence in the technical solutions being developed,” said the DG of DoE. “It has taken years of detailed investigation and monitoring to reach this stage.”

Since the first major slide in July 2013, followed by subsequent reactivations in 2016 and 2019, the right bank of the dam site has been the biggest obstacle to PHPA-I’s completion. Comprehensive geological and geotechnical studies were undertaken to understand the hill’s complex formation.

The upcoming stabilization measures are expected to combine engineering reinforcements with advanced slope treatment technologies to ensure long-term safety of the dam structure. Once the technical assessments conclude, works are expected to begin soon after.