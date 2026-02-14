Tourist arrivals rise by 115% in January 2026

Share Facebook

A total of 10,627 people visited the country in January 2026, more than doubling the 4,951 visitors recorded in January 2025.

The increase of 5,676 visitors represents an approximate 115 percent growth compared to the same month last year.

Indian visitors accounted for the largest share of arrivals. Of the total 10,627 visitors in January 2026, there were 7,546 visitors from India, representing 71 percent of all visitors. This means more than seven out of every ten tourists during the month were Indian nationals.

Bangladesh recorded 708 visitors, accounting for about 6.7 percent of total arrivals. The United States followed with 541 visitors, representing roughly 5.1 percent of the total.

China recorded 273 visitors, contributing about 2.6 percent of arrivals, while Malaysia accounted for 191 visitors, or approximately 1.8 percent.

Other source markets included the United Kingdom with 114 visitors (around 1.1 percent), Australia with 112 visitors (about 1 percent), Nepal with 93 visitors (0.9 percent), the Republic of China with 92 visitors (0.9 percent), and South Korea with 83 visitors (0.8 percent).

As of January, there are 3,280 licensed tour guides in the country. Of these, 2,720 are cultural and trekking guides, making up about 83 percent of the total guide workforce. Cultural guides account for 516, or nearly 16 percent.

There are also 14 senior guides and 30 tour leaders.

With 10,627 visitors recorded in January and 3,280 licensed guides available, the figures indicate an average of roughly three visitors per guide during the month.