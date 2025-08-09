Tourist registration system launched to boost service coordination

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Department of Tourism, under the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment, has launched the Tourist Registration System (TRS), a digital platform aimed at enhancing service coordination and visitor experience in Bhutan’s tourism sector. The system, developed in collaboration with GovTech Agency, was launched on 8th August.

The TRS will digitally record night stay details of tourists in certified hotels, allowing hotels to access valuable data for better planning, coordination, and service delivery. According to the department, the platform is intended to help tourists connect with certified hotels while ensuring that all tourist stays are properly recorded.

The system has four main objectives which are, streamlining hotel check-ins and digital record keeping, improving service coordination to enhance the visitor experience, enabling data-driven decisions for sustainable tourism, and strengthening safety measures to reinforce Bhutan’s commitment to secure travel.

TRS will become mandatory from 1st September 2025. All licensed hotels will be required to create a user account on the platform, designate staff for daily guest entries, and record accurate tourist details such as passport number, name, date of birth, gender, and check-in/check-out dates.

To ensure smooth implementation, the Department of Tourism, together with relevant partners, will conduct training for hotels, run awareness programs, and set up a dedicated support desk to assist with onboarding and adoption.

The department noted that TRS is expected to improve operational efficiency for hotels while enhancing Bhutan’s capacity to manage tourism sustainably and securely.