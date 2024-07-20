Visa free travel to Thailand

Share Facebook

Effective from 15 July 2024, Bhutanese citizens holding ordinary passports can now enter Thailand visa-free for tourism or short-term business purposes, staying up to 60 days. This stay can be extended for an additional 30 days at the Thai Immigration Office.

Previously, Bhutanese citizens were only granted a 14-day visa on arrival, requiring an extension process.

The new visa exemption policy is part of a broader initiative that now includes a total of 93 countries and territories, which was earlier only for 57.

This new policy also expands the visa on arrival program, now including 31 countries and territories, allowing visitors to stay for up to 15 days for tourism purposes.

Bhutan is one of a select few countries, including China, Mexico, India, and Russia, eligible for both visa exemption and visa on arrival options.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand aims to welcome over 36 million tourists in 2024l.

Other key changes in the Thai visa regime are that foreign students can now stay in Thailand for one year after graduation.

This new “Destination Thailand Visa” allows digital nomads, freelancers, remote workers, and participants in activities to stay up to 180 days at a time.