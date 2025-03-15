Seized drugs pile up as lack of functional incinerator hampers their disposal

The Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA) is grappling with the disposal of seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) due to the absence of a functional incinerator in the country. As a result, the seized drugs continue to pile up, raising concerns over potential diversion and security risks.

Challenges in disposal due to incinerator issues

Previously, BFDA collected seized NDPS from across the country twice a year. However, with procedural changes, the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) now delivers the seized substances to BFDA, unless circumstances require BFDA to collect them directly.

Disposal was conducted four times a year in the past, but the current lack of a functional incinerator has disrupted this schedule.

Officials from BFDA shared that they follow strict standard procedures for disposal. A committee comprising representatives from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), RBP, BFDA, and the National Environment Commission (NEC) oversee the process.

The NDPS is handed over to BFDA once court verdicts are finalized, and all items are carefully documented and stored securely.

Initially, counting of seized items was done manually, but now counting machines are used to ensure accuracy and accountability.

BFDA officials said that proper disposal is crucial, given the hazardous nature of the substances and the high risk of diversion. The NDPS seized in 2024 remain stored due to this issue.

The incineration of NDPS requires a high temperature. In the past, disposal was carried out in JDWNRH incinerators, but these are now out of service.

BFDA is currently negotiating with a private company that owns an incinerator and are hoping for a resolution before summer.

Security concerns and the risk of diversion

Although the seized NDPS are securely stored, BFDA officials remain concerned about potential risks, such as theft or damage by rodents.

BFDA said that any discrepancy in inventory during disposal would raise accountability issues and could be perceived as misuse of the substances and lead to criminal offence.

Human resource constraints affecting regulatory work

Another major challenge facing BFDA is the shortage of human resources. The organization has been unable to conduct trend analysis or strategic studies on drug abuse patterns since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attrition has further impacted its operations, leaving it reliant on RBP’s data for monitoring and regulatory decisions.

Despite being a technical and regulatory body, BFDA has had to limit its independent investigations due to workforce constraints.

However, it continues to assist RBP in drug testing procedures and capacity-building initiatives.

Feasibility of alternative uses for seized NDPS

When asked about the possibility of repurposing the seized NDPS, BFDA officials said that most of these drugs are either counterfeit or expired.

“Many of the seized substances, including cannabis, have not been classified as medicines. For medical use, cannabis would need to be extracted, studied, and researched before it could be formulated into an approved medicine.”

Currently, Bhutan allows cannabis research only for specific scientific purposes.

Additionally, BFDA said that the seized cough syrups, for example, contain tramadol and codeine which cannot be used, as they are not registered. Only registered pharmaceutical drugs are permitted for medical use, and the seized products often contain harmful substances not found in legally available medicines.

As for the seizure and disposal, BFDA said that it is very straight forward, seized products either comes from OAG or RBP. While receiving several individuals are present from the committee. Tablets are counted by machines even cannabis are weight in calibrated weighting machines for check and balance.

As per the Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Substance Abuse Act of Bhutan 2018, the drugs and precursors seized or confiscated or forfeited shall be disposed of in the presence of the officials of authorized agencies.

Anything, other than controlled drugs and substances which are forfeited under this Act shall be disposed in such manner as is considered appropriate by the Board on case-by-case basis as per the prevailing rules of the Royal Government.

Unless conservation of the entire seizure of drugs and precursors is essential for the purposes of trial and any appeal, the disposal of the bulk shall be made as soon as possible after seizure.