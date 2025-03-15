RBP catches counterfeit USD currency

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Next time you go to change money for dollars take a good look.

Two men in possession of counterfeit USD 9,500 have been arrested by the RBP.

South Thimphu Police Station (STPS) has arrested the two men, aged 35 and 45 years after receiving a tip-off on 6th March 2025.

An investigation led to the initial arrest of a 45-year-old suspect in Babesa, Thimphu, on 7thMarch.

Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to possessing 95 counterfeit USD 100 bills and revealed that an accomplice was in possession of an equal amount of fake currency.

Police seized the counterfeit notes from his residence.

Following this lead, police apprehended the second suspect, a 35-year-old man from Lhamoizingkha, Dagana on 9th March and seized the remaining counterfeit bills.

According to RBP, preliminary investigations indicate that the counterfeit currency may have been smuggled from across the border.

Crime and Operation Department, RBP said that counterfeiting incidents involving USD, Indian and Bhutanese currency are emerging concerns.

RBP cautioned, “Though counterfeit bills have not significantly infiltrated the local market yet, the risk is growing. We urge the public, especially the business community handling large financial transactions, to be vigilant in verifying currency authenticity to avoid potential fraud.”

The case remains under investigation.

According to RBP statistics, there was one counterfeiting case reported in 2024 and another in 2023.