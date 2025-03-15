Bhutanese can now work as cooks, drivers, and more in Singapore under the new labor policy

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Bhutanese job seekers now have a new destination: Singapore. With the city-state expanding its labor policy to include Bhutan among its non-traditional source (NTS) countries, workers can now take up roles as cooks, drivers, and manufacturing operators.

Singapore’s recent labor policy reforms have opened new opportunities for Bhutanese workers. The country is expanding its list of manpower-source nations to include Bhutan, alongside Cambodia and Laos.

This is a part of Singapore’s broader effort to address labor shortages in key industries while balancing economic growth and local workforce priorities.

Singapore’s Minister of Manpower, Tan See Leng, announced the policy changes as part of its financial year spending plans, recognizing the need to refine its employment framework to attract and retain skilled foreign workers.

The new framework, which will take effect in mid-2025, removes several restrictions that previously limited foreign employment, making it easier for Bhutanese workers to seek opportunities in Singapore.

He highlighted the importance of reducing reliance on work permit holders in sectors that have experienced low productivity growth.

“Sectors more relying on work permit holders such as construction, food services, and accommodation have experienced low or negative productivity growth over the last decade,” he said. “Our businesses will need to reduce reliance on work permit holders by raising productivity and redesigning jobs for locals.”

However, recognizing the continued need for skilled labor, Singapore has made strategic adjustments to its foreign worker policies.

One of the most significant changes is the removal of the maximum employment period for work permit holders. Previously, foreign workers were subject to employment limits ranging from 14 to 26 years, depending on their skill level, sector, and country of origin.

This restriction often forced firms to let go of experienced workers who were still in their prime working years. “Previously, the period of employment was kept at 14 to 26 years, causing firms to let go of experienced workers who could be at their prime working age,” Lee said. “We will also raise the maximum employment age of work permit holders to align with our local retirement age, which is currently at 63.”

He added, “We will expand the list of non-traditional sources to include Laos, Cambodia, and Bhutan, considering industry demand. This will allow firms to build a more skilled and resilient workforce.” Lee said. This means Bhutanese professionals and semi-skilled workers will have greater access to employment in Singapore’s service and manufacturing industries.

Another major policy shift includes expanding the range of occupations that can be filled by workers from non-traditional source countries. Jobs such as cooks, heavy vehicle drivers, and manufacturing operators will be open to the applicants.

“We will expand the non-traditional source occupation list to enable businesses in services and manufacturing to hire skilled workers from non-traditional sources in more non-PMET occupations in consultation with industry partners and unions,” said Lee.

To ensure fair wages and maintain labor standards, Singapore has also set a minimum salary requirement of SGD 2,000 for non-traditional source workers. “NTSOL workers must be paid at least SDG 2,000—this will not undermine efforts to uplift locals in these occupations,” Lee said.

As these changes take effect from 1st June, Bhutanese workers can look forward to expanded employment opportunities in Singapore’s manufacturing and services sectors.

While the move offers financial and professional growth opportunities, it also raises concerns about Bhutan’s long-term economic and social stability.

According to the latest Quarterly Labor Survey Report, approximately 9,330 Bhutanese workers are currently unemployed. With this change, Bhutanese workers will have the opportunity to build long-term careers in Singapore without the fear of forced early repatriation.

The new policy mandates a minimum salary of SGD 2,000 (approximately Nu 120,000) per month—substantially more than what most can earn at home. This influx of foreign currency in the form of remittances can provide financial stability for families and stimulate Bhutan’s economy.

Beyond monetary benefits, working in Singapore allows Bhutanese workers to gain international exposure. They will acquire skills in structured work environments, learn advanced industry practices, and improve their competitiveness in the global labor market. This experience could prove invaluable upon their return to Bhutan.

Additionally, the new job avenues may alleviate the country’s unemployment crisis, as the overseas opportunities provide an immediate solution, reducing pressure on the limited domestic job market.

However, the opportunity comes with its drawbacks, as skilled workers will leave the country for better wages, leading to a labor shortage at home. If Bhutanese workers in sectors like food services, logistics, and manufacturing opt for overseas jobs, Bhutan’s local industries could struggle to sustain operations.

Furthermore, migrant workers often face exploitation and harsh conditions. Despite Singapore’s strong labor laws, reports of long working hours, inadequate housing, and workplace discrimination among foreign workers remain a concern. Bhutanese workers, unfamiliar with international labor rights, may find themselves vulnerable in such situations.

The social and cultural impact is another issue. A growing trend of Bhutanese migrating for work could weaken family structures, lead to declining birth rates, and make reintegration difficult for returning workers.

Bhutan also risks economic dependence on foreign labor markets. While remittances are beneficial, relying too heavily on external employment opportunities could hinder the country’s efforts to build a strong, self-sustaining economy.

The exodus of Bhutanese workers may have lasting effects on local industries, particularly in agriculture, hospitality, and construction. As the workforce shrinks, businesses may struggle to find employees willing to work for lower wages in Bhutan.

In order to strengthen the domestic labor market, the government is investing in vocational training to enhance skills and create high-paying job opportunities at home, providing incentives to retain skilled workers by ensuring fair wages and career growth in Bhutan. And promoting entrepreneurship to create jobs locally and reduce reliance on overseas employment.

Singapore’s new policy opens doors for Bhutanese workers, offering economic relief and professional growth. However, if not managed strategically, Bhutan could face unintended consequences, including labor shortages. The government must take proactive measures to balance overseas employment opportunities with domestic workforce sustainability.