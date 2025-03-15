BFDA disposes 67 tons of contaminated pork

Share Facebook

The Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA) found a complex situation involving 67 tons of pork contaminated by the African Swine Fever (ASF) virus. This pork, imported by three different companies—Bhai Bhai, Mendayla Enterprises, and RKS Enterprise—was stored in cold storage units in Phuentsholing, a town close to the Indian border and a key hub for imports. The contaminated consignments were carefully stored after the ASF virus was detected, but ultimately, the pork had to be disposed of to protect Bhutan’s pig farming industry.

The initial discovery of ASF contamination occurred in mid-2024 during random testing on imported pork, including consignments from Bhai Bhai and Mendayla Enterprises. Though RKS Enterprise’s pork tested negative twice, all the pork was considered contaminated due to its shared source. Of the 40 tons imported by Bhai Bhai, 18 tons had already been distributed, and only eight tons were successfully recalled. The rest of the consignment was either consumed or disposed of.

After a series of discussions between BFDA, the National Centre for Animal Health (NCHA), and the pork importers, the decision was made to dispose of the infected meat. The key reason behind this decision was the risk that ASF posed to Bhutan’s pig farming industry.

Though ASF does not affect humans, it is highly contagious among pigs and could decimate pig populations, causing significant economic losses for farmers. Programme Director, NCHA, Dr Singye Rinchen, stressed the gravity of the situation, noting that an ASF outbreak could lead to the death of all pigs on a farm once one is infected.

BFDA had initially considered re-testing the consignment, particularly at the request of RKS Enterprise, who appealed for a re-test and offered to cover the testing costs. The importer stated that Nu 8 million (mn) was spent to buy the pork. However, after further discussions and the growing concern over the virus’s potential to spread to Bhutan’s pig population, it was determined that any pork, even those that tested negative, would be too great a risk to release into the market. As a result, the pork was securely stored in Phuentsholing while the BFDA explored alternatives.

By early 2025, it became evident that keeping the pork in storage was no longer economically feasible for the importers. The meat could not be sold, and the cost of maintaining it in storage was proving to be too high. Therefore, BFDA and the importers agreed that the most evident course of action would be to dispose of the contaminated pork.