MOH implements new healthcare services rules and regulations for 2025

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has introduced the Healthcare Services Rules and Regulations 2025.

A High-Level Committee (HLC), formed within MoH, will act as the primary decision-making body responsible for developing policies, approving guidelines, and ensuring that healthcare providers adhere to national healthcare objectives.

To support technical oversight, the regulations also mandate the formation of a Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) comprising experts who will provide recommendations on service quality, infrastructure, and healthcare delivery standards.

A significant provision in the regulations is the compulsory registration of healthcare facilities. All healthcare centres, whether public or private, must obtain technical authorisation before they can operate.

This authorization process ensures that facilities meet the prescribed standards for medical care, infrastructure, and hygiene. The regulations also detail conditions for the renewal of licenses, modification of healthcare premises, and transfer of ownership.

Facilities that fail to comply with these requirements risk suspension or cancellation of their authorization.

The rules place strong emphasis on financial transparency, requiring healthcare providers to disclose fees and charges upfront. This is to prevent hidden costs and encourage ethical billing practices.

Equally important in the new framework is the establishment of patient rights and responsibilities. The regulations define the ethical obligations of healthcare professionals, ensuring that patients receive dignified and appropriate medical care.

Provisions have been made to safeguard against medical negligence, abuse, and discrimination, reinforcing the government’s commitment to equitable healthcare access.

The management of medical products, infection control, and medical waste disposal also features prominently in the regulations.

Healthcare centres will be required to adhere to strict guidelines for handling pharmaceuticals, ensuring that expired or unsafe drugs are not dispensed. Measures to prevent hospital-acquired infections and improve waste disposal will further enhance public health safety.

A key addition to the framework is the regulation of emergency medical and referral services.

The new rules mandate that emergency care providers follow standardised protocols for patient assessment, stabilization, and transport.

Similarly, the regulations establish guidelines for mortuary services, ensuring that bodies are handled with dignity and in accordance with religious and legal requirements.

To uphold these standards, MoH has introduced a strict enforcement mechanism. Healthcare providers will be subject to regular inspections and audits, and non-compliance will result in fines, corrective actions, or license suspensions.

The regulations also include a formal appeal system, allowing healthcare providers to contest penalties or decisions made by regulatory authorities.