Bhutan’s Startup scene: Driven by youth and innovation

On 12th March, a panel discussion titled “Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) and the Bhutanese Startup Ecosystem” was held in which the panelists highlighted the opportunities and challenges that entrepreneurs face in Bhutan, emphasizing the need for strong government support and resilience to ensure success.

The panelists for this discussion were the Secretary of the GovTech Agency, Jigme Tenzing, the CEO of Druksell, Sonam Chophel, and the CEO of DHI, Ujjwal Deep Dahal. The moderator was Lhazin Yangzom Nedup of GMC.

One key point discussed was the role of GMC in helping young entrepreneurs turn their ideas into successful businesses. GMC is providing essential support and guidance, making it a key launchpad for entrepreneurs looking to bring their ideas to life. It was also stressed that a successful startup goes beyond just having a good idea—it requires refining that idea into a polished product ready for the market.

Entrepreneurs face financial risks, but the panelists emphasized that success is not just about making money, it is about having a clear vision and the determination to overcome challenges.

They also highlighted the importance of freedom for entrepreneurs to explore their ideas without too many regulations. This freedom, combined with effective marketing, is crucial for a startup’s long-term success.

Resilience was another important theme. Entrepreneurs need to stay strong and keep pushing forward, even when faced with setbacks. With the youth leading Bhutan’s entrepreneurial movement, their innovations are set to play a big role in shaping the country’s economy and its position on the global stage.

In addition to GMC’s support, events like the Startup Community Bootcamp (SCB) and National Startup Weekend (NSUW) are helping to fuel Bhutan’s startup ecosystem.

SCB brings together key figures from Bhutan’s innovation and entrepreneurship community to assess the current landscape and develop strategies for growth.

The NSUW 2025 focuses on emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Blockchain, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Its theme, “Cultivating Conscious Innovation: Merging Emerging Technologies with Mindful Development Practices” encourages entrepreneurs to innovate while remaining mindful of sustainability.

This event was supported by the Department of Employment and Entrepreneurship (DoEE) and the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE), through the Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP), with backing from the Government of India. Domestic partners such as Druk Holding and Investments, GovTech Agency, Samuh Mediatech, Loden Foundation, and IHUB are involved in the planning, logistics, and support of these events. International partners include Techstars and Aim Ventures, offering mentorship and expert guidance.

Thimphu TechPark (TTPL) plays a key role by providing business incubation programs and access to facilities for the winning teams of NSUW 2025. Bhutan Innovation and Technology Centre, owned by the GovTech Agency and operated by TTPL, offers resources like an AI lab, co-working spaces, high-speed internet, and conference rooms. This makes it an ideal place for startups to grow, offering everything from mentorship to funding opportunities.

Bhutan, known for its natural beauty and focus on sustainability, is quickly becoming a growing hub for entrepreneurship, especially among young innovators.

With the continued support of the government and other partners, Bhutan’s startup ecosystem is on the rise. The upcoming events and initiatives are helping young entrepreneurs in Bhutan reach their full potential, paving the way for the country to become an even stronger player in the global startup.