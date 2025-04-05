Aim to start P I construction by this year as both sides near agreement on rectification measures

There is some movement on the rectification measures for the right bank of the 1,200 MW Punatsangchu I project being discussed between Bhutanese and Indian experts.

For some time now, Bhutanese engineers and geologists have worked with P I project consultants, like Central Water Commission (CWC) and Central Electricity Authority (CEA) to jointly discuss and jointly design the rectification measures on the right bank.

These discussions and design are in the final stages with a slight difference on the degree of slope stabilization of the right banks.

CWC and CEA are proposing a slope stabilization at 30 degrees angle while the Bhutanese side is proposing it at 26 degrees angle.

If 30 degrees is agreed to then the overburden to be removed will be lesser, and at 26 degrees the overburden to be removed will be a little more.

The Bhutanese side has sent a note to the India side to agree to slope stabilization at 26 degrees and a reply is expected soon.

Once the degree of slope stabilization is agreed to by both sides then the plan will be presented to the Technical Coordination Committee (TCC) comprised of senior technical officials of both countries, and once it is vetted and agreed to there, then the right bank plan will be presented to the PHPA Authority where it will be approved.

The hope is that if the measures can be agreed to between both sides, then some work can start from June 2025 onwards or a few months after that. If construction can start by June 2025 the aim to finish the project would be by 2029 and, if not that, then at least by 2030.

In the past while both the Bhutanese and Indian sides agreed to build the dam on the 1,200 MW P I project, there was no agreement on the extent of rectification measures to be done on the sliding right bank of the project.

The Bhutanese side, focused on safety and longevity, wanted deeper and extensive rectification measures on the right bank, while the Indian side, worried about the escalating cost and its eventual impact on tariff rates, wanted less ambitious measures.

With this difference in outlook, both sides were unable to agree to past design proposals for rectification measures drawn up by Indian project consultants, like CWC and CEA.

It is now hoped that common ground can be reached soon between both sides ensuring the safety of the right bank and construction can start after that.