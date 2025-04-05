Advocating for an Inclusive Neurodiverse Society: Addressing Autism Awareness in Bhutan

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

In recent years, global awareness and understanding of developmental conditions such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) have significantly improved. As Bhutan works toward enhancing healthcare and promoting inclusivity, there is a growing need to focus on conditions like ASD, particularly regarding their impact on children and young adults.

ASD is a complex neurodevelopmental condition that affects how individuals perceive and interact with the world. In Bhutan, where social and educational systems are evolving, the need to support individuals with autism is becoming increasingly crucial. Autism is not a singular disorder but a spectrum of behaviors and challenges that manifest in different ways. Some individuals may face difficulties with verbal communication and social interaction, while others may excel in these areas but struggle with sensory sensitivities or repetitive behaviors.

Autism, as explained by professionals like Natalie Schad, a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst, influences how individuals communicate, socialize, and respond to their environment. The term “spectrum” is key, as no two individuals with autism are the same. Some may have significant challenges with verbal communication, while others, though highly articulate, may struggle with social cues or sensory sensitivities. Repetitive behaviors, strict routines, or deep interests in specific topics are often ways in which individuals with autism make sense of the world.

Global estimates suggest that approximately one in every 36 children is diagnosed with autism. Based on data from the National Statistics Bureau (NSB) and UNICEF projections, Bhutan has around 190,000 children under the age of 18. If global estimates hold true, approximately 5,000 to 5,300 children in Bhutan could be on the autism spectrum, though this number may vary due to underreporting or lack of diagnosis.

Autism awareness and support in Bhutan

This year, as in previous years, the Ability Bhutan Society (ABS) marked World Autism Awareness Day 2025 on 2nd April with a community-centered event at its center in Thimphu. A symbolic highlight of the event was the lighting of the National Memorial Chhorten in blue, joining the global “Light It Up Blue” movement, which raises awareness and promotes understanding of autism. The colour blue represents calmness, acceptance, and the vast spectrum of abilities found within people with autism.

This year’s World Autism Awareness Day theme, “Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” emphasizes the need to include neurodiverse individuals in global development efforts. The theme reflects a commitment to creating inclusive, equitable societies that provide equal opportunities for all, regardless of neurodevelopmental differences.

Program Manager of ABS, Namgay Dorji, emphasized the importance of societal inclusion, stating, “We need an inclusive society to ensure persons with autism and persons with disabilities have equal opportunities to thrive. On World Autism Awareness Day, let us recommit to creating a world where no one is left behind.” At the ABS center in Thimphu, 10 out of the 33 children with disabilities currently receiving support have autism.

The importance of early diagnosis and gender differences in Autism

Natalie Schad, who works closely with children and families, highlights that early signs of autism include delayed speech, minimal eye contact, limited social interaction, or repetitive movements like hand-flapping. Early intervention through therapies such as Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), speech therapy, and occupational therapy can significantly improve long-term developmental outcomes.

Gender differences in autism diagnosis are also important to understand. Boys are nearly four times more likely to be diagnosed than girls, as revealed in the CDC’s 2023 report. Boys tend to exhibit more overt symptoms, such as repetitive behaviors or communication difficulties, which are easier for parents and healthcare providers to recognize. In contrast, girls may present with subtler signs, such as difficulties with social interactions or masking behaviors, which often lead to underdiagnosis or late diagnosis.

Additionally, research suggests that girls with autism may have different symptom profiles, leading to their symptoms being overlooked or misinterpreted as anxiety or depression. The historical focus on boys in ASD research has contributed to a lack of understanding of how autism presents in girls, further exacerbating the underdiagnosis.

The need for early intervention and inclusive policies

Although the exact cause of autism remains unknown, research points to a combination of genetic and environmental factors. However, rather than focusing on the cause, global efforts are now emphasizing the importance of creating environments that respect and support neurodiversity.

While autism cannot be prevented, early diagnosis and intervention play a crucial role in improving outcomes for individuals with autism. Identifying signs in early childhood, typically before the age of three, allows for therapies and strategies that enhance social integration, academic success, and overall quality of life.

Increasing awareness among parents and caregivers about the early signs of autism is essential for timely intervention. Training for parents on recognizing developmental delays, such as delayed speech or social interaction difficulties, can significantly improve early diagnosis rates.

In Bhutan, conversations around mental health and inclusive education are gradually gaining attention. Although data and services remain limited, institutions like ABS play a vital role in bridging gaps in support and advocacy.

Autism is not a condition to be “cured”—it is a different way of experiencing the world. Recognizing and embracing neurodiversity is the first step toward building a truly inclusive society where every individual, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to thrive.