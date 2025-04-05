NDPS seized in 2024 to be incinerated at Penden Cement facility

The seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) of 2024 will be incinerated at Penden Cement Authority Limited (PCAL) facility in Gomtu, given its higher-capacity incinerator required for the proper disposal of pharmaceutical drugs.

During a Meet-the-Press session held on 1st April 2025, Health Secretary, Pemba Wangchuk, said that the Ministry of Health (MoH) had initially explored incineration at the Memelakha incinerator of JDWNRH.

However, with a temperature capacity below 800°C, the facility was deemed unsuitable for safely disposing of pharmaceutical drugs, necessitating an alternative solution.

PCAL has agreed in principle to support the disposal process. The company will confirm a timeline for incineration, with authorities aiming to complete the process before the summer months.

Officials from the Bhutan Food and Drug Authority (BFDA) shared that an MoU has been signed with PCAL for the disposal of seized pharmaceutical drugs, and every year it is incinerated in the facility.

However, with the ministry’s incinerators non-functional, all seized drugs from 2024 including hard drugs, cannabis, pharmaceutical substances, and solvents will be incinerated at the facility.

In the meantime, the Health Secretary said that all seized substances are securely stored under lock and key at a designated facility, ensuring there is no risk of diversion or misuse.

As per the Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substance and Substance Abuse (NDPSSA) Act 2015 (Amendment 2018), the seized NDPS are handed over to BFDA by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) and the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) along with the corresponding judgment order.

BFDA then formally takes custody of the substances in the presence of designated witnesses, ensuring transparency and proper documentation. Seized drugs are stored for verification if required by the court and disposed of quarterly.

The seized NDPS 2024 includes hard drugs such as 47.88 kgs of brown sugar, 13.15 kg of cannabis leaves, 1.26 kg of hashish and 337 cannabis plants.

Pharmaceutical drugs such as 155,994 units of Spasmo Proxyvon Plus (SP+) and 1,015 Nitrosun tablets.

Solvent drugs such as 24 bottles of correction fluid diluters, 42.23 liters of thinner, and 172 bottles of Corex/Recordex.