Forest fires result in unhealthy air quality with risks for sensitive groups

Western Bhutan’s air quality has been steadily deteriorating due to continuous forest fires in Thimphu and in nearby dzongkhags like Haa and Paro which are experiencing active and recent fire outbreaks.

The air quality has been consistently marked as “Unhealthy” for Sensitive Groups on the Air Quality Index (AQI) scale.

Even dzongkhags without forest fires have also recorded “Unhealthy” AQI readings, suggesting that the smoke and pollutants may be spreading beyond the immediate fire zones, carried by wind and atmospheric conditions.

Although the AQI is updated in real time and the numbers fluctuate based on various environmental factors such as wind speed, temperature, and humidity, a concerning trend has been observed.

Despite the fluctuations, Bhutan’s air quality hardly ever returns to the Good category. At best, the readings stay in the Moderate range, indicating a persistent presence of pollutants in the air.

When air quality is marked as unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, it means that certain people are more likely to experience health effects even if the general population may not be affected immediately.

Sensitive groups refer to children, who are more vulnerable because their lungs are still developing and they breathe in more air relative to their body size than adults.

It also includes elderly people, who may have weakened immune or respiratory systems, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions such as asthma, heart disease, or chronic bronchitis.

Pregnant women are also at higher risk due to the additional stress that pollution places on the body. Additionally, people who spend extended periods outdoors, such as farmers, traffic police, and manual laborers, are more likely to be affected when the AQI levels remain high.

For these individuals, exposure to polluted air, even when it is just moderate, can worsen existing health conditions, cause respiratory distress, and, in the long run, lead to more serious complications.

To mitigate the adverse health effects associated with the deteriorating air quality, the AQI website has issued several health recommendations, especially for sensitive groups.

These recommendations include reducing outdoor activities and exercise, particularly during periods of high pollution. Sensitive individuals are advised to limit their time outdoors to avoid inhaling harmful pollutants, and they are urged to keep their windows closed to prevent outdoor air from infiltrating their homes.

To further safeguard health, it is recommended that residents use air purifiers indoors, which can help filter out harmful particles and improve the quality of the air inside their living spaces.

By following these guidelines, the risk of long-term health issues caused by exposure to poor air quality can be minimized.

Paro, Haa & Thimphu forest fires

Paro Dzongkhag officials said that the Tsento forest fire that started on 21st February 2025 finally subsided and went out on 6th April due to the rains. There was no settlement damage.

As for the air quality Paro mostly saw foggy weather due to the fire early in the morning and after 10 am the skies start clearing. The cause of the fire is suspected to be caused by human carelessness.

Officials said that the forest fire in Katsho Gewog, Haa has created a dark smoke as visible by them.

A forest fire broke out in the Katsho Gewog, above the Panorama Hiking Trail, nearly an hour away from the main road.

The fire started on 19th March 2025 with sources suggesting it may have been caused by human activity.

The forest fire that was contained in the following days reignited on 3rd April 2025 and has now spread near the Haa Dzongkhag Court, putting nearby settlements at risk.

Residents of Haa shared that the forest fire has blocked the sunlight’s and is rapidly spreading across the Haa valleys. A resident said that friday early morning they were having difficulty breathing as the air was filled with thick smoke with smells of “sang”, however, now it is much better. It was contained by Sunday.

The forest fire that started in Paro airport on 29th April 2025 has been fully contained. Officials said that the likely cause of the fire is due to the carelessness of human activity. Currently, the officials are assessing the extent of the destruction.

On 25th March 2025 a massive forest fire broke out above Jungshina in the Samtenling area, quickly spreading into higher wood-rich regions and making it difficult to control. The fire was so intense that thick smoke cast a shadow over Taba, alarming residents.

The fire burned approximately 37 acres of land before being contained. It destroyed a house and a Santro car, and a gas cylinder explosion inside the house caused a loud blast. Fortunately, no human casualties were reported.

The ongoing forest fire in Dangrina, Thimphu which started on 1st March 2025 and is still burning at a high elevation has created a thick blanket of smoke in Thimphu.

Officials said that the cause of fire is under investigation and meanwhile, measures are being taken to prevent the fire reaching Dechenphug Lhakhang and settlements.