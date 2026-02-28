Bhutan installs 12 e-gates at Paro International Airport

Share Facebook

Third automated immigration facility after Phuentsholing and GMC. Samdrup Jongkhar next

Bhutan has expanded its automated border management system with the installation of 12 electronic gates (e-gates) at the Paro International Airport under the Nu 60 million investment funded by the Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB).

The Automated Immigration Clearance System (AICS), launched on 20th February 2025, marks the country’s third automated immigration facility after the pedestrian terminal in Phuentsholing and the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) check point in Gelephu.

The government is now exploring the installation of similar systems at the Samdrup Jongkhar checkpoint and other locations too.

The Paro system comprises six e-gates each at the arrival and departure terminals.

Home Minister, Tshering, said the initiative reflects the government’s broader vision to modernize border management systems in line with national development priorities.

“It represents our determination to modernize border management, ensuring that our systems are efficient, secure, and aligned with the needs of the country’s development,” Lyonpo Tshering said at the launch of the e-gates.

He stressed that border points are critical national assets, serving as both the first point of contact for visitors and the return gateway for Bhutanese citizens. “The way we manage them shapes perceptions of our country and reflects our standards for professionalism and preparedness,” he added.

The new system integrates biometric verification and passport scanning technology to authenticate travellers.

Foreign passengers scan their passports, undergo facial recognition verification, and complete immigration clearance within seconds.

Lyonpo said that previously, immigration clearance at Paro International Airport took between three to five minutes per traveller. With the e-gates, the process is expected to take approximately one minute.

Beyond efficiency, Lyonpo Tshering underscored the security benefits of the system.

“The integration of biometric verification ensures high-accuracy identity authentication, significantly reducing the risks associated with identity fraud and unauthorized entry,” he said.

The automation will also improve the accuracy and reliability of immigration records by minimizing human error and standardizing verification procedures. According to the Home Minister, this contributes to a more consistent and transparent immigration framework while facilitating legitimate travel and trade.

Eligibility criteria have been outlined for both Bhutanese and foreign travellers.

Bhutanese citizens must be adults holding valid passports and have their biometrics enrolled with the Department of Civil Registration and Census.

For foreign visitors, biometric data captured upon entry is stored in the system, enabling faster processing during departure without re-entering details and for future visits.

The Paro rollout builds on the earlier implementation of AICS at the Phuentsholing Pedestrian Terminal, the country’s busiest land border crossing.

18 machines, 10 at entry points and eight at exits were installed to streamline high-volume foot traffic.

The system in Phuentsholing has significantly reduced processing time per individual and strengthened the detection of individuals with outstanding warrants attempting to cross the border.

Lyonpo Tshering previously stated that automation at land borders not only improves service delivery but also enhances criminal detection capabilities through integrated biometric data systems.

Plans are also underway to expand automation to vehicle entry and exit points.

With the Paro International Airport now equipped with 12 e-gates, Bhutan’s automated immigration network is gradually taking shape across key air and land entry points.

Framing the initiative within a global context, Lyonpo Tshering said the system aligns Bhutan with international best practices in border management, where countries are increasingly adopting digital and biometric technologies to balance efficiency with security.