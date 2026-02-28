RBP arrests three, seizes over 28 kg cannabis

Share Facebook

The Narcotic Drugs and Other Vices Division (NDOVD) of the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) in Thimphu arrested three individuals, two Bhutanese and one Indian national on 25th February 2026 for possession of over 28 kilograms (kg) of cannabis in a coordinated operation spanning Thimphu and Phuentsholing.

According to NDOVD officials, the case unfolded following a tip-off from the Customs Office in Thimphu.

Acting on the information, authorities apprehended a 33-year-old man at Bhutan Post Office with 12.91 kg of cannabis concealed in bean cans while he had come to receive the parcel at around 3 pm.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed that another consignment was collected by additional individuals under his instructions.

The Customs Office also tipped off the RBP of the drugs being concealed inside an air compressor equipment containing two cylinders in an apparent attempt to evade detection by a 30-year old man.

Subsequently, NDOVD officials arrested the 30-year-old man from Babesa, Thimphu in connection with the second consignment, seizing 15.6 kg of cannabis. He had already collected the consignment from Paro.

Further investigation into the intended destination of the seized substances led authorities to identify a 40-year-old Indian national as the alleged recipient.

After confirming that the individual was located in Phuntsholing, the officials from the NDOVD unit in Phuentsholing apprehended him on the same day.

As per officials, after he receive the consignment, he had intended to leave from Samdrup Jongkhar.

The three suspects are currently under investigation.