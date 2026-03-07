Bhutanese players from Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand to participate in the ongoing Bhutan ESports National Championship

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For the ongoing Bhutan ESports National Championship, players are lining up all the way from countries like Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

The prize pool for this esports championship is Nu 1 million, making it the highest for an Esports tournament held in Bhutan to date.

The President of Bhutan Esport Association (BESA), Ngawang Gyeltshen, said that Esports is a way to meaningfully engage with phones through structure and discipline. He also said that Esports offers Bhutan a rare convergence of youth employment, startup industry growth, and high-return digital exports. We are fully aligned with the principles of the 10X Economy Vision.

BESA is a full member of the International Esports Federation, the Global Esports Federation, and the Asian Esports Federation. In this capacity, BESA serves as the official national qualifying body for regional and international esports competitions and provides a foundational platform for the identification, development, and progression of Bhutanese Esports talent.

Ngawang said, “Countries no longer need large studios or massive capital. Talent, creativity, and governance matter more than scale to participate in the global gaming economy.”

Tenzee Kelzang Gyeltshen, a 24-year-old marketing specialist working in Adelaide, said his interest in gaming began at an early age. “I have been playing games ever since I was little and became interested in Esports in 2012 after watching The International,” he said.

He said balancing gaming with daily responsibilities requires discipline. “It’s always life first, games second, but if you can say no to things you don’t want to do, you can make time for the things you’re passionate about,” he said.

Tenzee added that coordinating with teammates can be difficult because of time differences, as all his teammates are currently in Bhutan. He was called to play on the day of the first tournament in January, and the team now tries to practice together during weekends.

According to him, gaming culture has long existed but has become more accessible with the rise of mobile gaming. He said organisations, such as the BESA, are creating more opportunities for gamers in Bhutan.

Singye Namgyel, 29, originally from Thimphu, is currently based in Brisbane, Australia, where he works as a quality checker. His interest in gaming started at a young age and grew stronger when he began playing Dota, part of Warcraft III: The Frozen Throne. When Dota 2 was introduced, he continued playing competitively with friends and participated in several local tournaments in Thimphu.

He said gaming was not widely understood when he was growing up, and many parents worried it would affect studies. He said, “Sometimes I had to be careful about how much I played and would even play quietly or hide it from my parents.”

Today, Singye balances gaming with work and other responsibilities, usually playing during weekends and holidays. He said the team does not follow a strict practice routine, as the members are longtime friends who often play together. Four members are currently based in Australia, while one remains in Bhutan.

Singye believes Esports is gradually growing in Bhutan, with more young people participating in tournaments. However, he said PC gaming remains limited because many households lack gaming computers and stable internet connections. Mobile gaming, he added, is growing more rapidly due to its accessibility.

Nayan Subba, co-owner of Pixel Parlour, said the championship provides an important platform for gamers in Bhutan.

He said, “I think the championship is a great platform for people in Bhutan to showcase their talents. We’ve never had an event like this before, so I think it will propel the gaming culture forward.”

He added that it is the first official PC gaming tournament in the country and has brought players together to compete and learn from one another. He said, “It’s been exciting to see people practice and make money from the games they love.”

Bhutan first Esports Championship in July 2024 drew in more than 200 participants.