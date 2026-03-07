Each dzongkhag to get at least one mobile medical van to strengthen the primary healthcare system: Health Minister

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The Health Minister Tandin Wangchuk said that the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific (JFPR) has provided a grant of USD 2 million for the procurement of mobile medical units (MMUs).

Lyonpo Tandin Wangchuk said, “The Ministry of Health (MoH) has secured 21 MMUs from the allocated budget through Asian Development Bank (ADB) JFPR grant.”

On a priority basis, the first batch of 10 MMUs was delivered on 25th February 2026, while the remaining 11 units are expected to arrive by August 2026. In addition, eight more MMUs are being purchased using savings from the ADB Project, bringing the total number of units to 29.

The first 10 MMUs delivered will be deployed to Yebilaptsa Hospital, Samtse Hospital, Lhuntse Hospital, Mongar Hospital (ERRH), Pemagatshel Hospital, Samdrup Jongkhar Hospital, Haa Hospital, Trashigang Hospital, Trongsa Hospital, and Wangdue Hospital.

The remaining 19 MMUs are currently in production, with an expected delivery by August 2026.

Lyonpo highlighted the purpose of these units, stating, “The Mobile Medical Units are designed to deliver essential primary healthcare services, including outpatient consultations, basic laboratory services, maternal and child health services, screening for non-communicable diseases, and health promotion activities. These units will play a pivotal role in ‘reaching the unreached’, particularly for vulnerable and hard-to-reach populations.”

Lyonpo further explained that the MoH will staff each MMU with one General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) to provide consultations and treatment services beyond the scope of primary health care, alongside one female health worker (HA/nurse).

Lyonpo said, “The presence of a female health worker will ensure patient privacy, dignity, and comfort.” Lyonpo further added, “This service is expected to encourage greater openness, improve communication, and enhance overall quality of care, especially for Mother and Child Health (MCH), and Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) services,” noting that this will also reduce the shortage of female health workers.

In addition, each unit will include one lab technician responsible for essential diagnostic tests and sample collection, one pharmacy staff member to manage storage, dispensing, and documentation of medicines and medical supplies at the site, and one driver.

Lyonpo said, “We already have the in-principal endorsement from the Ministry of Finance for implementation of MMU services. We will be submitting the request to RCSC soon for additional human resources.”

To ensure nationwide coverage, each dzongkhag will have at least one mobile medical van, with district hospitals identified as the nodal points for deployment and management. According to the Health Minister, the allocation of MMUs has been carefully planned considering population size, geographical terrain, remoteness of communities, and distance from referral hospitals and fixed health facilities.

These units will aim to visit the gewogs at least once a month. “We are confident that this strategy will benefit the people of remote areas and that it will strengthen our primary health care system,” Lyonpo said.