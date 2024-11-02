Celebrating world savings day: BNB empowers young savers across Bhutan

Share Facebook

On 31 October, Bhutan National Bank (BNB) celebrated the World Savings Day by offering financial literacy aimed at encouraging saving habits among children.

Under the theme “Save Together, Grow Together,” BNB launched a contest where 50 lucky children would win a Nu 1,000 fixed deposit account for one year, paving the way for their journey toward financial responsibility.

The initiative specifically targeted children with Piggy Bank Accounts at BNB, emphasizing the importance of early savings.

To qualify, participants needed to have at least one parent or guardian enrolled in the bank’s mobile banking app, MPay, reinforcing the connection between family financial education and the development of healthy saving habits in children.

Winners were chosen through a live draw on BNB’s social media platforms, and the winners were invited to a celebrate the event at the bank.

The bank representatives visited schools in Thimphu to ensure that children without Piggy Bank Accounts could easily register and participate in this opportunity, which resulted in the opening of 252 new accounts.

As of 30 October, the bank reported an impressive 12,319 Piggy Bank account holders, highlighting the growing awareness and acceptance of saving among the younger population. With an interest rate of 4.5 percent, the fixed deposit accounts provide not only immediate rewards but also a foundation for future financial growth.