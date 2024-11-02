Family alleges medical professional raped minor patient during treatment

staff 6 days ago THE NATION Leave a comment 13,093 Views

The family of a minor patient has accused a medical professional of alleged rape during a medical treatment session in Trashigang on 12th September 2024.

The complaint was reported by the victim’s mother from the hospital upon which the police team along with forensic team immediately went and conducted a medical examination.

 In the absence of evidence, and DNA analysis yielding no results, the Royal Bhutan Police stated that they cannot confirm the allegation as rape, unless they find other evidences.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check Also

Education Minister addresses student mental health in response to a recent suicide

In response to the recent death by suicide of a school student in Thimphu over …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Bhutanese - Leading the way.
© Copyright The Bhutanese 2024, All Rights Reserved.