Family alleges medical professional raped minor patient during treatment

The family of a minor patient has accused a medical professional of alleged rape during a medical treatment session in Trashigang on 12th September 2024.

The complaint was reported by the victim’s mother from the hospital upon which the police team along with forensic team immediately went and conducted a medical examination.

In the absence of evidence, and DNA analysis yielding no results, the Royal Bhutan Police stated that they cannot confirm the allegation as rape, unless they find other evidences.

The investigation is ongoing.