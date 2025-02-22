Clean Thimphu—Clean Paro Initiative Launched for Sustainable Waste Management

Share Facebook

In a significant step toward a cleaner and more sustainable Bhutan, the Clean Thimphu-Clean Paro Initiative was officially launched on February 21, 2025, coinciding with the birth anniversary of His Majesty.

This initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Environment and Climate Change (DECC) under the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, aims to enhance waste management, encourage behavioral change, and promote sustainable waste solutions in Bhutan’s two key urban centers.

The initiative is a joint effort between the government, Thimphu Thromde, and Paro Dzongkhag, with the Bhutan Ecological Society (BES) serving as the coordinating agency. The program is funded by the South Asia Co-operative Environment Programme (SACEP) and the World Bank.

The total budget allocated for the initiative is Thimphu Thromde at Nu 13.7 million and Paro Dzongkhag at Nu 4 million.

During the launch, Lyonpo Gem Tshering, Minister for Energy and Natural Resources, emphasized the need for collective action to tackle Bhutan’s increasing waste management challenges.

“This initiative is about cleaning our cities and fostering a long-term behavioral shift towards zero waste. Through strong partnerships and community engagement, we aim to set a precedent for sustainable waste solutions,” said Lyonpo.

The Clean Thimphu-Clean Paro Initiative will focus on enhancing waste collection and management systems through local government engagement and encouraging citizen participation in waste reduction efforts. Increasing public awareness of sustainable waste practices through education and outreach and establishing innovative Waste solutions in collaboration with international partners.

Thimphu’s waste management strategy includes improving waste segregation at the household level, providing incentives for proper waste disposal, and installing CCTV cameras in areas prone to illegal dumping.

An official from Thimphu Thromde elaborated on the incentive-based approach. He said, “We believe that communities should take responsibility in reporting illegal waste dumping. Depending on the severity of the offense, we plan to recognize and reward those who report incidents. This could include incentives such as discounts on garbage collection fees.”

Additionally, over 40 CCTV cameras will be installed in waste-prone areas to monitor and curb illegal dumping. When asked if the cameras would serve any additional purpose, the official said that for now, they are solely for waste monitoring, but coordination with the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) may be explored in the future.

Regarding the potential naming and shaming of repeat offenders, the official said that discussions are ongoing about creating a dedicated platform to publicize frequent offenders, though this is still under review.

Public awareness efforts will focus on promoting practical and sustainable waste recycling solutions. The initiative will encourage households to segregate waste properly and engage in composting to produce organic fertilizers. Recycling efforts will be supported through existing entrepreneurs such as Greener Way and aspiring waste management businesses.

Thimphu Thromde and Paro Dzongkhag plan to fully implement the initiative by June 30, 2025, through rigorous enforcement and public participation.

Namgay Wangchuk, a waste management advocate and pioneer of Trashnology, expressed concerns over the habitual littering behavior of many residents.