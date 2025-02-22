BPC Commissions Nu 427 mn new GIS Substation that will improve power supply to Phuentsholing and nearby areas

Coinciding with the auspicious Birth Anniversary of His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Bhutan Power Corporation Limited (BPC) successfully commissioned a state-of-the-art 66/33/11 kV Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) Substation in Phuentsholing.

This significant project, with a capacity of 60 MVA, marks a major advancement in upgrading and replacing the 46-year-old first and oldest substation in the country, which was originally constructed in the year 1979 by Chukha Hydro Power Authority to supply construction power to the Chukha Hydro Power Project from India.

With the commissioning of this new substation, there will be a substantial improvement in power supply reliability and quality across Phuentsholing Thromde and its surrounding areas.

The GIS substation represents a leap forward in technological innovation, offering several key benefits.

BPC said it will mean improved power reliability as substation will ensure a consistent and uninterrupted power supply.

This substation will meet the growing electricity demand of Phuntsholing.

The GIS substation’s advanced design minimizes the space required for construction and easy operations and maintenance, making it highly efficient in comparison to conventional substations.

With state-of-the-art safety features and low maintenance requirements, the substation promotes a secure working environment while contributing to a efficiency and optimized operations.

The project was completed within the planned 15-month schedule, with an estimated cost of Nu. 427 million.

Key project partners include Shambhala Infra Pvt. Limited responsible for the associated civil works, Hitachi Energy India Limited responsible for the supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of electrical equipment and Bhutan Automation & Engineering Limited – responsible for the supply and commissioning of the Substation Automation System.

BPC extended its gratitude to all partners and stakeholders for their invaluable contributions to this successful project. BPC said this milestone reaffirms BPC’s commitment to transforming Bhutan’s power infrastructure, ensuring a resilient, reliable and quality energy supply for the nation.