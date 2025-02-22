Conditional cash transfers to support pregnant women and boost child health in Bhutan

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Coinciding with the Birth Anniversary of His Majesty The King, the Ministry of Health (MoH) launched three significant initiatives aimed at enhancing Bhutan’s healthcare system.

These include the handing-taking of medical equipment supported by the Government of India (GoI) for the Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital (JDWNRH), the launch of the Accelerating Maternal and Child Health Program (AMCPH), and the release of a press statement on the establishment of a Multidisciplinary Super Specialty Hospital.

A significant initiative launched on this special occasion was AMCHP, a comprehensive effort to improve healthcare for mothers and children in Bhutan. The program is part of a broader strategy to enhance maternal and child health outcomes, particularly during the crucial first 1,000 days of life—essential for a child’s growth and development.

AMCHP is designed to strengthen healthcare services and improve accessibility to essential maternal and child health (MCH) interventions, ensuring better well-being for both mothers and children across Bhutan.

Health Minister, Tandin Wangchuk, emphasized the significance of the program, stating, “The first 1,000 days of life, until a child turns two years old, is a vital period. This is when the foundations for a child’s health and development are established.”

Lyonpo highlighted that AMCHP is a crucial intervention aimed at reducing child mortality rates by ensuring timely access to essential healthcare services. “Through this program, we are strengthening maternal and child health services to give every child in Bhutan the best possible start in life and to significantly lower preventable deaths,” said Lyonpo.

The program ensures that all pregnant mothers have access to essential healthcare services from conception until their child’s second birthday, ensuring continuous care during this crucial period.

Health Minister acknowledged the financial support that has made this initiative possible, stating, “We are fortunate to receive a grant of USD 2.8 million from the Japan Social Development Fund and the World Bank for mobilizing this fund.”

A significant aspect of AMCHP is the introduction of the Tracking Information System (TIS), developed by the MoH in collaboration with the GovTech Agency and with technical support from the World Bank.

This digital management tool plays a crucial role in enrolling eligible pregnant and lactating women into the program and ensuring the efficient disbursement of conditional cash transfers.

A key component of TIS is the conditional cash transfers aimed at supporting socially and economically vulnerable women. This financial assistance is designed to ensure consistent access to healthcare services throughout pregnancy and early childhood, enabling mothers to seek timely medical care without financial constraints.

Lyonpo said, “This financial assistance will help overcome barriers to accessing timely care, leading to better birth outcomes and reducing maternal and child mortality. The program is especially significant for mothers in remote and rural communities, ensuring equitable access to healthcare services and leaving no one behind.

This funding will play a pivotal role in strengthening maternal and child health services across the country, ensuring that critical interventions reach those who need them the most.

For women eligible for the conditional cash transfer, TIS will also monitor attendance at compulsory health visits, reinforcing the importance of regular check-ups. By ensuring adherence to maternal and child healthcare schedules, the system directly contributes to improving health outcomes and reducing risks associated with pregnancy and early childhood development.

TIS will serve as a vital tool for health workers, enabling them to register pregnant women and systematically record their health data. This ensures continuous monitoring and follow-ups, allowing healthcare providers to track the well-being of both mothers and infants throughout pregnancy and early childhood.

To guarantee the smooth rollout of AMCHP, the ministry has conducted an extensive nationwide training program. This initiative equips health professionals and frontline workers with the necessary skills to implement the program effectively, ensuring that maternal and child healthcare services reach communities across the country.

This initiative not only facilitates access to healthcare, but also raises long-term financial stability, empowering women to make informed decisions for themselves and their children.