Dhar-cho Ling Association aims to reduce carbon footprint while following the Buddhist path

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Dhar-cho Ling is a newly established association in Bhutan that aims to reduce environmental damage and contribute to the country’s carbon negative status through reforms in the use of prayer flags. The association also plans to revive traditional methods of prayer flag production, create a dedicated park for prayer flag installations, and ease the burden on grieving families.

The Patron of the association is Tshugla Lopen, while it is chaired by Jigme Lhendup, with Wangchuk Rinzin as the Secretary General and Tashi Dhendup as the Chief Administrator. An operational team has already been formed as part of the project’s groundwork.

According to Secretary General, Wangchuk Rinzin, the name “Dhar-cho Ling” is rooted in the Buddhist practice of raising prayer flags, or dhar. He explained that flags are erected during various occasions, for the deceased, for good fortune, business success, and prosperity in general. Traditionally, when a person passes away, 108 prayer flags are erected. However, there has been no designated area for this practice, resulting in flags being scattered in different locations.

He noted that the custom has caused environmental damage, as trees are often felled to make poles for the flags. Dhar-cho Ling plans to replace these with steel poles, while pipes will be used in place of stones and sticks, thereby reducing the cutting of bamboo and other trees. He also pointed out that aftercare has long been an issue, with flags frequently left to deteriorate, turning into waste and sometimes being disrespected at sites. The association aims to resolve this by creating a park where all prayer flags can be raised in one place.

The park may also include a chhorten or temple, with a lam or caretaker to conduct final rites for the deceased. A special area will be designated for prayer flags dedicated to the Royal Family. The association plans to lease hundreds of acres of land, with Hongtsho tentatively considered as the location. Wangchuk Rinzin mentioned that the project was conceived a year ago and is now moving into its implementation stage.

Chief Administrator, Tashi Dhendup, stated that the association also intends to lessen the import of prayer flags by reviving traditional methods of making them. While both local and imported prayer flags will be available, the emphasis will be on preserving this traditional practice, which he noted is in decline. He added that the initiative would create employment opportunities, including for people with disabilities. Workers would be hired to print prayers on the flags and engage in related tasks.

The association expects to employ more than 10,000 people nationwide, with focal representatives from each chiwog. It was also shared that the general public will automatically be considered members of Dhar-cho Ling from birth.

The association stressed that its work is in line with Bhutan’s carbon negative goals. Documentation has been completed, and the Bhutan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCCI) has given its approval for the project to begin.

The initiative also seeks to provide relief to families mourning the loss of loved ones, as they often face the difficulty of arranging tree cutting, flag raising, and rites separately. The association aims to serve as a one-stop service center to reduce such burdens.

The project is dedicated to the 70th Birth Anniversaries of His Majesty The Fourth Druk Gyalpo Jigme Singye Wangchuck, Her Majesty Queen Mother Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, and His Holiness the Je Khenpo. It is also aligned with the vision of the Gelephu Mindfulness City, embodying mindfulness in practice.

The Dhar-cho Ling Association of Bhutan emphasized that it is a non-profit organization.