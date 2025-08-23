Health sector transformation 2.0 to improve  JDWNRH’s management

Share Facebook

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has initiated the Health Sector Transformation 2.0 with a renewed emphasis on strengthening governance and institutional restructuring.

The move comes in response to challenges that emerged following the establishment of the National Medical Services (NMS) on9th January 2023 which was created to centralise and manage all clinical services in the country.

While centralization was intended to streamline healthcare, it became clear that unintended challenges had arisen. Medical professionals were often redirected from clinical duties to administrative tasks, weakening the administrative structure of Jigme Dorji Wangchuck National Referral Hospital ( JDWNRH). “At that time, we had 1,600 staff but faced technical shortages and lacked proper administration. In that process, we lost focus due to a poor management system at JDWNRH,” said Health Minister Tandin Wangchuk.

The challenges also created a disconnect between clinical care and public health, raising concerns about service delivery.

Lyonpo emphasized that even Mongar Regional Hospital and Gelephu Regional Hospital had stronger administrative systems than JDWNRH.

JDWNRH, as the last line of defense, carries the weight of care for the entire nation, receiving patients from all 19 dzongkhags.

MoH said, “Granting JDWNRH autonomy is important as it will operate independently from the NMS and Health Sector Transformation 2.0 to Improve JDWNRH Management, only through its governing council.”

Lyonpo said that this move empowers the hospital to manage its operations more efficiently and provide the highest quality of care to the people of Bhutan.

These challenges also led to a nationwide healthcare debate on healthcare resulting in a motion passed during the first National Assembly of the Fourth Parliament. In response, MoH has proposed structural reforms designed to restore the accountability across the health system.

The reforms focus on streamlining policy, regulatory, and operational functions, while reinstating the operational autonomy of JDWNRH.

MoH said, “Under the new structure, JDWNRH will once again function independently under a single president, who will also lead the Khesar Gyalpo University of Medical Sciences of Bhutan.”

Meanwhile, NMS will continue overseeing regional referral hospitals, cluster hospitals, and the Royal Centre for Infectious Diseases, managing both clinical services and human resources nationwide.

The governing councils of both JDWNRH and NMS will be reconstituted to ensure transparency and efficiency.

In recognition of Bhutan’s rich medical heritage, the Traditional Medicines Division has been reinstated as the National Center of Traditional Medicine Services (NCTMS).

Additionally, the post of District Health Officer will be reinstated, strengthening healthcare management at the local level.

The proposal, submitted to the Cabinet Secretariat on 25th July 2025, was approved during the 58th Session of the Fourth Lhengye Zhungtshog on 31st July 2025, and now awaits review by the Royal Civil Service Commission for implementation.