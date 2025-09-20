Dradulthang housing project ahead of schedule

Share Facebook

The Green and Resilient Affordable Housing Sector project in Dradulthang, Samdrup Jongkhar, is expected to be completed a month earlier than its scheduled date of November 9, 2025.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has financed the Green and Resilient Affordable Housing Sector Project (GRAHSP), which runs from 2021 to 2028, through both loans and grants. The loan component amounts to 24 million USD, while grants total 6 million USD. Of the total project financing of 37 million USD, 7 million USD comes from non-ADB sources.

The contract for the Dradulthang site was signed on October 10, 2023, and the site was handed over on November 10, 2023. The project duration was set for 24 months, or two years, but work is expected to finish earlier. According to project engineer Chimi Yangden, the Dradulthang housing is 90.3 percent complete as of September, with only a few remaining works left.

The project covers an area of 0.8 acres, with a contract amount of Nu. 117.717 million. It consists of four G+3 storied RCC residential buildings, each with eight units of two-bedroom apartments. The contractor for the project is M/S Penjore Construction Private Limited under contract package CW-02, which includes construction of the buildings and associated site development works. Current works focus on site developments, with completion expected by mid-October.

The housing units incorporate universal design features, including ramps to every building for easy access, a mix of car and two-wheeler parking, and pedestrian footpaths connecting the building blocks. They are also designed with disaster resilience in mind. The buildings meet seismic parameters for Zone V and include site hazard mitigation measures such as storm water drains and retaining walls.

Green building features form a key part of the project. Rainwater harvesting and solar water heating systems are included, along with fresh air ventilation and the use of locally available building materials such as aerated autoclaved concrete blocks, timber, fiber reinforced plastic, and steel rebar. Double glazed UPVC windows are proposed, alongside green spaces, efficient LED lighting, and energy-saving measures in appliances and equipment.

The National Housing Development Corporation Limited (NHDCL) has also planned a range of common amenities. These include a recreational park, outdoor gym, spiritual spaces such as a Mani Dungkhor, and open green spaces. Parking facilities are provided along with proximity to public transport and access to social infrastructure. Additional facilities include a convenient store, a creche, communal spaces, a women and child support room, and a waste pick-and-drop area.