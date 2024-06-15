English, Maths and Science from PP to 8 closer to Cambridge standard but not so for 9 to 12

In a report shared in the 13th Five-Year Plan, Cambridge Assessment found that there are significant disparities in Bhutan’s education system when compared to international standards.

The reports states, “An initial assessment by Cambridge revealed that the standards for English, Mathematics, and Science are close to those of Cambridge standards in primary and lower secondary (from Classes PP to Class 8), but for upper higher secondary (Classes 9 to 12) only about 50 percent alignment is observed. This sub-standard curriculum and assessment system can affect the preparedness of students for higher education or international standards.”

In response to these findings, the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD) as part of its 13th Five-Year Plan (FYP) aims to comprehensively transform the education sector, focusing on several key areas to address the identified shortcomings and enhance overall educational outcomes.

As per the report, “Bhutan has 571 schools, including Extended Classrooms (ECRs), but resources are thinly spread leading to inefficient provision of education services. None of the existing schools meet international standards, and the lack of proper standards has led to wide variation in school sizes and quality – from as low as six students to as high as 1,941 students – making resource allocation even more difficult and affecting the overall quality of education.”

Central to the reform agenda is a rigorous overhaul of the curriculum and assessment system, where MoESD plans to realign these frameworks more closely with international standards.

This initiative seeks to ensure that Bhutanese students receive education that meets global benchmarks, preparing them effectively for higher education and careers in an increasingly competitive global environment.

Recognizing the pivotal role of educators, the reform plan includes extensive measures to enhance teacher professionalism and competency. This includes training programs aimed at improving teaching methodologies, ICT proficiency, and strategies to cater to diverse learning needs.

Improving infrastructure and integrating digital technologies into classrooms are critical components of the plan.

MoESD’s 13th FYP plan includes upgrading school facilities to create safer, more conducive learning environments that aims to enhance the educational experience, making learning more interactive and accessible to students across the country.

Addressing gaps in Special Education Needs (SEN) and inclusive education is also prioritized.

The plan includes measures to strengthen support for students with disabilities, ensuring they have equitable access to educational opportunities by promoting inclusive practices.

To sustainably support these reforms, MoESD plans to introduce innovative financing mechanisms and governance enhancements to create a conducive environment for continuous improvement in its education system.

The comprehensive education reform plan reflects MoESD to equip the youth with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the 21st-century global economy.