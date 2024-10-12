Health minister unveils strategic plans for Bhutan to become a center of excellence in traditional medicine

Lyonpo Tandin Wangchuk, the Minister of Health, in a significant announcement during the 8th Meet-the-Press Session revealed that the ministry is in the advanced stages of developing a long-term strategy document aimed at establishing Bhutan as a Centre of Excellence in Traditional Medicine (Sowa Rigpa). This initiative seeks to enhance services and products related to Traditional Medicine (TM) across the country.

Lyonpo expressed optimism that many existing challenges will be addressed through effective planning, close engagement with stakeholders, and ongoing evaluation and monitoring. A key component of this strategy includes the proposal to restore the Department of TM, which has been discussed within the ministry, and is set to be submitted to the Cabinet as part of a broader effort to strengthen the healthcare system.

He shared that while the budget for TM has seen a slight reduction compared to the 12th Five-Year- Plan (FYP), this change is attributed to the integration of clinical aspects of TM under the National Medical Services in the 13th FYP.

The ministry is actively seeking additional funding from various partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Bhutan Foundation, to support these initiatives.

All TM services are now administered under a unified system in hospitals, promoting collaboration and integration between modern and traditional healthcare services.

Drungtshos or TM physicians, have been included as members of the Human Resource Committee and other committees in regional and major hospitals, ensuring representation for TM.

Furthermore, collaborative forums have been established to facilitate case presentations, knowledge exchange, cross-referrals, and sharing of treatment outcomes between modern and TM practitioners. This initiative aims to foster mutual understanding and respect between the two healthcare systems.

The key priority areas for Traditional Medicine have been incorporated into the 13th FYP, complete with Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and expected outcomes.