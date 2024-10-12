Government to introduce airfare subsidies for international tourists from December

Share Facebook

Minister of Industry, Commerce and Employment (MoICE) Namgyal Dorji stated that the government will offer airfare subsidies for tourists from other countries starting this December.

Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji announced, “We’ll align international airfare rates with those for SAARC countries. The government will provide subsidies to airlines for each tourist.”

Currently, there are three airfare categories: one for Bhutanese travelers, one for SAARC travelers, and one for international tourists.

SAARC travelers pay 60 percent more than Bhutanese citizens, while tourists from other countries pay a staggering 160 percent more than the Bhutanese rate.

This is meant to make traveling to our country more affordable during the winter months of December to February and summer months of June to August.

The government has set an ambitious goal to boost tourist arrivals to an average of 300,000 each year, aiming for half of these visitors to come from countries outside the region.

Lyonpo explained that while reaching the target is important, it might take some time. He said, “We will try to achieve this goal as soon as possible, but it doesn’t mean we will reach it this year.”

According to the ministry, the government hopes to reach 150,000 mark by the end of this year, which would be a remarkable increase of 150 percent.

From January to August, there were nearly 95,633 visitors, showing a positive trend in recovery.

The minister noted that the decline in tourist numbers is mainly due to the ongoing effects of the pandemic on travel worldwide. He said, “Bhutan is not alone in facing these challenges. However, we remain hopeful that as international travel confidence grows and our strategic plans take shape, we will achieve its goal of 300,000 tourists a year in the near future.”

To help with this recovery, the government is introducing several initiatives to improve the visitor experience. These include simplifying travel processes, creating new attractions, and promoting Bhutan as a special place to visit.

Lyonpo emphasized country’s potential for growth in tourism, stating, “We are working hard to rebuild and strengthen our tourism sector. With the right plans in place, we can ensure sustainable growth for the future.”

The initiative is part of a broader effort to revitalize Bhutan’s tourism industry.

With new initiatives, there is hope that it will not only recover from the pandemic, but also become a top destination for travelers around the world.