MoIT identifies 21 critical roads for improvement in the current fiscal year

In a significant development of transport, Lyonpo Chandra Bdr Gurung, Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, during the 8th Meet-the-Press Session, shared that the Department of Surface Transport (DoST) has identified 21 critical dzongkhag roads for improvement in the current fiscal year (FY). This decision follows extensive consultations with Dzongkhag Administrations and Local Governments.

The total estimated cost for the improvement projects is approximately Nu 1,278 million (mn) while the approved budget for this fiscal year is about Nu 867 mn.

Lyonpo shared that since many of these projects are expected to extend into the next fiscal year, the approved budget is anticipated to adequately cover the expenditures for the current year.

The minister further explained that budgets for each identified road have already been allocated to their respective regional offices, and the procurement process is currently underway. Physical work on these roads is expected to commence by December 2024, as the procurement process typically requires about one month to finalize.

The scope of work for the approved roads includes critical geometry improvements, drainage and cross-drainage enhancements, permanent works, and pavement upgrades.

The specific roads identified for improvement along with their estimated costs are Limbukha in Punakha with Nu 27mn, Laya in Gasa with Nu 41mn, Dangchu in Wangdue Phodrang with Nu 49mn, Chongshing in Pemagatshel with Nu 106mn, Martshala in Samdrup Jongkhar with Nu 60mn, Shingkhar (Buli to Nimshong) in Zhemgang with Nu 111mn, Nubi in Trongsa with Nu 37mn, Tang in Bumthang with Nu 39mn, Norgaygang in Samtse with Nu 77mn, Doongna in Chhukha with Nu 84mn, Ranjung-Phongmey in Trashigang with Nu 117mn, Bumdeling in Trashi Yangtse with Nu 22mn, Khoma in Lhuntse with Nu 25mn, Silambi in Mongar with Nu 94mn, Doteng in Paro with Nu 14mn, Sombaykha in Haa with Nu 33mn, Naro in Thimphu with Nu 75mn, Singye in Sarpang with Nu 30mn, Tsirangtoe in Tsirang with Nu 65mn, Dorona in Dagana with Nu 152mn and Chundzom (from Chokhorling till TTI) in Sarpang with Nu 18mn.

Lyonpo highlighted that Chundzom road is an additional road prioritized for improvement in the current FY due to its poor condition and frequent use by VVIPs and members of the GMC core team.

The DoST plans to assess and prioritize the remaining roads for improvement in the upcoming fiscal year, ensuring thorough consultation with local governments to address infrastructure needs effectively.