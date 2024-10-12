HC defers aiding and abetting charge against one in Paro College rape case

Share Facebook

On 27 August 2024, the High Court (HC) passed a judgement deferring the charge of aiding and abetting against Robin in the Paro College rape case.

As per the judgement, OAG failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove that Robin planned with Thinley to commit the rape.

Also, as per their statements, it mentions that although Robin was aware of Thinley entering the victim’s room, it goes on to say that Robin had advised Thinley to obtain consent from the victim for sexual intercourse, and Robin was in a separate room during the incident.

Therefore, HC found insufficient evidence to establish that Robin aided and abetted in the offence of a rape committed by Thinley against the victim, leading to the deferral of his charge.

Further, Thinley had admitted in his statement to planning sexual activity with the victim along with Robin. However, Robin’s statement did not support this.

The victim’s statement substantiated Robin’s statement regarding the nature of their meeting which was only to gather for drinks.