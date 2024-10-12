Lyonpo says his wife scolds him over Thimphu’s sewage system

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

The Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Chandra Bahadur Gurung, in a candid moment, recounted, “I get scolded by my wife when we see blocked sewage while driving. I have to explain to her that it’s under the jurisdiction of Thromde.” His comment underlines the frustration faced by residents and officials alike as they navigate a common issue in Thimphu.

He said, “The first sewerage project in Bhutan, the Thimphu Sewerage Project, was commissioned in 1996 with support from the Danish International Development Assistance (DANIDA). Designed to handle a population of 20,000. The initial treatment plant utilized Waste Stabilization Pond (WSP) technology with a capacity of 1.75 million liters per day (MLD). As Thimphu’s population expanded, the system struggled to keep pace, necessitating urgent upgrades.”

“While our sewerage treatment plant was designed for a population of 20,000 the rapid urbanization has overwhelmed our infrastructure. Today, we have seven treatment plants with a total capacity of 16.63 MLD, but we recognize that further upgrades are essential to meet our growing needs,” he added.

The MoIT Minister highlighted several key issues contributing to the sewage system’s inefficiency according to Thromde. He said that the major problems leading to blockages include the improper disposal of waste materials. Items like sanitary pads, baby diapers, and other non-biodegradable materials are often flushed down toilets, leading to significant blockages in the sewer lines.

He mentioned that it also relates to a significant portion of the population that may lack access to comprehensive education about proper waste disposal practices.

Moreover, the inadequacy of branch sewers has compounded the issue.

MoIT Minister said, “While the main trunk sewer and the capacity of the sewage treatment plants are sufficient, the growth of human settlements has outstripped the capacity of many lateral lines.

Another pressing concern is the intrusion of stormwater into the sewage system, particularly during rainfall.

To address these challenges, the Minister said, “Thimphu Thromde is implementing several remedial measures. One primary strategy is the diversion of sewage flow from the Chubachu area to the Lungtenzampa sewage treatment plant. By redistributing the sewage load, we can significantly reduce the likelihood of overflows and blockages.”

He said that the Thromde is actively educating the community about the importance of proper waste disposal through various platforms.

Furthermore, the Thromde has formed a specialized team to inspect illegal stormwater connections and address the issue of missing manhole covers.

Recognizing the urgent need for systemic improvements, the Thromde has prepared a master plan for upgrading the sewage system in collaboration with the international consultancy firm, Arup Consultancy.

“This masterplan will provide a comprehensive roadmap for the future of Thimphu’s sewerage management,” the Minister said.

One significant proposal in this plan is the construction of septic tanks and soak pits for households that currently discharge waste directly into rivers.

Additionally, the Thromde plans to connect kitchen grey water to the sewage line to enhance the treatment process. The Minister said, “By integrating grey water into our sewage system, we can better manage waste and ensure more efficient treatment before discharge.”

The Minister stressed the importance of community involvement in maintaining a functional sewage system.

The Thromde plans to launch a series of workshops and informational sessions aimed at educating residents about proper waste disposal practices.