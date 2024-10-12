Tour operators struggling due to the continued delays in reopening Samdrup Jongkhar Gate

Share Facebook

A tour operator shared with The Bhutanese that despite being given multiple reopening dates, the Samdrup Jongkhar gate still hasn’t opened for tourists, and the timeline keeps getting pushed back. This uncertainty is making it hard for them to manage bookings and organize trips for tourists.

The Samdrup Jongkhar Gate, a major entry point for visitors, is important in supporting tourism between Bhutan and India. With the gate remaining closed for tourists, tour operators who depend on this route are feeling the pressure, especially as they were hoping to welcome more visitors during this season.

Many have been left frustrated by the delays, which are impacting their businesses, just as they were starting to recover in the post-pandemic era.

What’s adding to their frustration is the lack of clear communication on why the delays keep happening and some operators think it could be due to logistical issues, but no official reasons have been given.

Without concrete information, it’s hard for them to know when they can expect the gate to open for tourists or whether the new dates will hold.

Tshering Namgay (name changed), a tour operator said, “I read in a newspaper on 19th September that the Samdrup Jongkhar Gate would reopen by the end of September. However, it’s now mid-October, and the gate is still closed.”

According to him, nearly 400 tourists are waiting to enter Bhutan via the gate between September and November. He said, “We thought the delay might be related to the Indian side, so we reached out to the Indian Embassy. They informed us that the gate would open after the Bhutan Innovation Forum event was over.”

The ongoing uncertainty is creating financial challenges as they struggle to adjust to the constantly shifting timeline.

“For the tour operators, this has turned into a nightmare,” said Tshering, and further added, “We keep receiving information that the gate will open today or tomorrow, but it never happens. As a result, we’ve had to cancel all hotel bookings in Samdrup Jongkhar and Trashigang. We make bookings based on these updates, but with the continued delays, we end up canceling, which comes with heavy cancellation charges.”

Tshering also highlighted the difficulties in trying to reroute their tours due to the gate closure. “We’re having a hard time diverting the route, and to make matters worse, we can’t get flight tickets on time,” he said. As a result, many operators have been forced to reroute travelers from Guwahati to Paro.

“Our guests are getting very frustrated…Those who can’t secure a flight ticket have to endure a 7-hour drive, and some even have to travel from Guwahati to Phuentsholing. This long and inconvenient route has pushed some of our agents to say they won’t work with us anymore,” he said.

The tour operator stressed that their entire planning process was based on information from last year, which indicated that the Samdrup Jongkhar gate would be open by now, and said, “We prepared everything under the assumption that the gate would be open, but now we’re left scrambling to adjust our plans. This is costing us not only money, but also the trust of our guests and agents.”

“Even if the gate isn’t officially open, we want to request that they at least open it for tour operators, as we and our guests are stuck here,” said the tour operator, “Our government has set a target to bring in 300,000 tourists, but with the Samdrup Jongkhar gate still closed, and no reason given for the delay, it’s hurting our ability to contribute to that goal.”

A hotel owner from one of the eastern dzongkhag also shared her concerns, noting how the delay is affecting the hotel owners. “The delay in reopening the gate is hitting us hard. We usually don’t get many tourists, and now, with the gate still closed, those who might have visited are being diverted to Shillong and Sikkim.”

She also mentioned issues with flight delays at Yonphula, adding to the losses faced by tour operators who are forced to cover cancelation charges. She said, “We have 70 rooms in our hotel. COVID-19 already took a toll on our business, and now the continued closure of the gate is making things worse.”

The hotel owner pointed out that they do charge tour operators a 50 percent cancellation fee. She said, “If we don’t charge, we run at a loss too. Every time we’re told the gate will open tomorrow or the next day, we book rooms, buy groceries, and prepare the hotel, but then plans change again.”

She gave an example of how unpredictable the situation has become, “If we’re told today to prepare breakfast, we do it. But then the Yonphula flight gets canceled or the gate is still closed, and we’re left with the food and no guests. That’s why we have to charge to cover our costs. Honestly, I feel like if this continues, we hotel owners might have to shut down our businesses soon.”

Both the tour operators and hoteliers are finding themselves in a difficult position, facing not only financial losses but also the growing frustration of tourists and agents, forcing them to look elsewhere for more reliable travel options.