“It’s too early for traffic lights”: Home Minister

During the 8th Meet-the-Press Session, Lyonpo Tshering, Minister of Home Affairs emphasized that the installation of traffic lights in Bhutan is premature. He said that while traffic lights are not in the immediate plans, ensuring safety for both vehicles and pedestrians remains a top priority.

He said, “We are planning to install more speed breakers, signs and other interventions to reduce speed driving and accidents. Currently, there are no plans for traffic lights. Instead, we aim to enhance road safety through advocacy, installation of speed board and repainting zebra crossing for better visibility.”

He highlighted that road safety is becoming increasingly critical as the number of registered vehicles rises, leading to more accidents. According to the World Health Organization, road traffic accidents are the leading cause of death globally, claiming over 1.2 million lives annually.

“We all bear greater responsibility to make our roads safer. Individuals must act with care and adhere to the law. Both drivers and pedestrians should be mindful, which will help reduce accidents,” Lyonpo Tshering said.

The Home Ministry plans to collaborate with the Bhutan Construction and Transport Authority (BCTA), Thromdes, and the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) to enhance road safety.

BCTA, under the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, is the leading agency for implementing these plans. According to the Royal Bhutan Police Act of 2009, the Traffic Division of the RBP is responsible for enforcing road safety regulations and managing vehicular traffic nationwide.